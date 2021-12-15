ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rylander Library Book Review

San Saba News & Star
Willie Nelson’s Letters to America - by Willie Nelson. Amazon Review:. Following his bestselling memoir, It’s a Long Story, Willie Nelson now delivers his most intimate thoughts and stories in Willie Nelson's Letters to America. A New York Times, Wall Street Journal,...

Book review: "Lightning Down"

You can smell it in the air: rain's on the way, maybe thunder, maybe more, but the high winds are what you hate. They make you run for shelter and pray hard. The storm's a-coming, and in "Lightning Down" by Tom Clavin, it's never as mild as you hope it'd be.
Book review: 'Led Zeppelin'

“Led Zeppelin: The Biography” by Bob Spitz. Penguin Press. 688 pp. $35. Review provided by The Washington Post. Depending on whom you ask, Led Zeppelin embodied either the best or worst of rock ‘n’ roll. The band – Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and John “Bonzo” Bonham – epitomized either the dreamy idealism of the 1960s or the bloated vapidity of the 1970s. It was either an appreciation of blues and folk or a wholesale theft of those genres.
Book Review: Autonorama

The autonomous future is still only possible in renderings—after decades of unfulfilled promises by motordom.. | Zapp2Photo / Shutterstock. Over the past few years, a variety of media sources have informed us again and again that automated vehicles (AVs) (more colloquially known as "robocars" or "self-driving cars") are the wave of the future. According to this conventional wisdom, AVs will make public transit obsolete, as even the least mobile among us are whisked away by cars that drive themselves. For example, one 2020 book, Driverless America, claims: "By the 2030s, no one outside of New York and a few other big U.S. cities will be investing much in bus or rail transit any longer." Some suggest that these cars will be directed by safety-conscious computers, making car crashes and congestion a thing of the past.
Book review: 'High Conflict'

“High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out” by Amanda Ripley. New York: Simon & Schuster, 2021. 368 pages, $28 (hardcover). “In regular life, we put people in categories all the time,” Amanda Ripley explains in “High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out,” her new book on a subject all too familiar to most Americans. “Categories save us time and energy, by allowing us to treat individuals the same way, so we don’t have to look too closely or think too much. And categories also make us feel good about ourselves. The White woman who puts a Black Lives Matter sign on her front lawn feels like she is in the tribe of the woke. The French driver who puts a yellow vest on the dashboard of his car feels like he is in the tribe of the aggrieved workers, fighting the Establishment.
Prater completes library’s 1,000 books challenge

The Rossford Public Library congratulates Callie Prater for completing the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge. Callie has been coming to the library since she was only a few weeks old, and is now in pre-school. She enjoys storytimes and other library programs as well as doing arts and crafts with her big brother Jack and playing with Oscar her dog. Her favorite book of the 1,000 she has…
BOOK REVIEW: The Serpent Papers

When he began writing his debut novel, The Serpent Papers, about the Vietnam protests, Jeff Schnader had no way of knowing that the United States would pull out of Afghanistan after 20 years, ending what has been America’s longest war. The announcement of the move late last year once again ignited the controversy over Vietnam, a dubious war whose horrendous casualty count is still being refined. It includes not only Americans who died and were severely wounded but those who came home psychologically impaired, many addicted, to a divisive reception.
Library has E-books on Cloud for Christmas

Holiday Spice, by Samantha Chase (Fiction) Darcy Shaughnessy has a problem: Whenever she finds a man she wants to date her overbearing brothers run him off. That is until she meets brooding, handsome artist Benjamin Tanner who loves woodcarving and solitude. But when the two of them get snowed in together at Benjamin’s cabin heated feelings begin to melt the barriers that separate them.
Walla Walla library spotlights books on winter for December

The Walla Walla Public Library theme for December is winter. This week’s adult feature is nonfiction: “Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times,” by Katherine May. Wintering is every bit as beautiful and healing as the season itself. Katherine May thoughtfully examines the emotional,...
Larkspur Library Book Club: This is Happiness by Niall Williams

Join Larkspur Library Book Club to discuss This is Happiness by Niall Williams. You don't see rain stop, but you sense it. You sense something has changed in the frequency you've been living and you hear the quietness you thought was silence get quieter still, and you raise your head so your eyes can make sense of what your ears have already told you, which at first is only: something has changed. The rain is stopping. Nobody in the small, forgotten village of Faha remembers when it started; rain on the western seaboard was a condition of living. Now--just as Father Coffey proclaims the coming of electricity--it is stopping. Seventeen-year-old Noel Crowe is standing outside his grandparents' house shortly after the rain has stopped when he encounters Christy for the first time. Though he can't explain it, Noel knows right then: something has changed. This zoom event was made possible by the Friends of the Larkspur Library.
19 Book Storage Ideas for Displaying Your Library

Let's face it—it's all too easy for our homes to become overwhelmed with books of all kinds: textbooks from last year's classes, novels that we just had to purchase off the bestseller list, and titles that we've always been meaning to pick up but haven't quite had the chance to tear through yet. While plain old bookshelves certainly get the job done, there are plenty of extremely clever ways to make book storage much more fun and conducive to our everyday lifestyles. Whether you're living in a small space or trying to create a kid-friendly play area, the solutions below will inspire you to get your reads in order once and for all.
The Assassin’s Blade Book Review

“The Assassin’s Blade” is a prequel to the Sarah J. Maas novel series, “Throne of Glass.” It follows the origins and adventures of Celaena Sardothien, Adarlan’s most feared assassin. This prequel is separated into different adventures that show the growth of Celaena. Adventure, mystery, fantasy and love can be found in this novel and the seven other that follow in the series.
Book Review: Why Longfellow Lied

Why Longfellow Lied: The Truth About Paul Revere’s Midnight Ride. Why Longfellow Lied: The Truth About Paul Revere’s Midnight Ride is a junior Non-Fiction book about Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s famous poem, Paul Revere’s Ride. The ride took place at the beginning of the Revolutionary War to warn the people of Massachusetts that the British were coming to attack.
Alliance library to host 'The Dark to Light Book Tour'

Alliance – The Alliance Public Library will be hosting an Artist Event featuring award winning author and Alliance native, Hope Flansburg. This event will be held Saturday, December 18th from 10:30am-12:00pm, and is part of “The Dark to Light Book Tour”. Hope is a double published Author and Wellness Educator....
Blackwell Library hosting book sale

The Blackwell Public Library will host a used book sale beginning this week. The sale will take place in the library’s basement, where hundreds of books have been laid out to be sold for $1 per bag of books, said Lisa Vargas, the head librarian. Customers can come in,...
Book Review: Stay, Daughter

Yasmin Azad's "Stay Daughter: A memoir of Muslim girlhood" tells the story of her coming of age in what is now Sri Lanka, and the conflict between modernity and tradition that her family and others like it faced. West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel has the review. Nick Schenkel...
Aurora Memorial Library welcomes community with book sale

Friends of the Aurora Memorial Library held their final book sale of the year last weekend. Proceeds from the sales support library programs, events and activities for the community. For more information about the group, contact the library at 330-562-6502. The library will be closed on Friday and Saturday and again on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the Christmas and New Years holidays.
Butler Library Reveals Most Borrowed Books

As the year winds to an end, the Butler Area Public Library is releasing a list of their most popular books that were borrowed. The number one fictional book was It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover, a young adult drama dealing with domestic violence. The top nonfiction book was...
BOOK REVIEW: Books to bring holiday cheer to children

The tree is up in your house already and it sure is twinkly. It’s colorful, too, and you love to lay next to it and just look at it. Wouldn’t that be a great place to take one of these wonderful holiday books?. Santa is here. He’s there. He’s at...
Swanton Public Library offering book clubs, coding

The Swanton Public Library has announced the options for book club and storytimes this month. The virtual book club is for grades K-12. There are four age categories. Every book will come with a blank review form, a few questions you can think about, and a few small activities or crafts that tie into the book. Visit the library to pick up your free book and packet.
