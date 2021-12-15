ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Virginia Tech wideout announces transfer to Kentucky

By Ashton Pollard about 7 hours
 3 days ago
Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Virginia Tech wide receiver and dynamic playmaker Tayvion Robinson has announced where he will continue his college football career.

Robinson is headed to Kentucky, he announced Wednesday on Twitter. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 2.

The former three-star recruit was Virginia Tech’s leading receiver this season with 44 receptions and five touchdowns.

The Tidewater region native, an area which the Hokies used to dominate but struggled mightily in under former head coach Justin Fuente, had 113 catches, 1,555 yards and nine touchdowns during his time in Blacksburg. He steadily improved his scoring numbers in his three years, catching one touchdown pass in 2019, three in 2020 and then the five this season.

Nebraska transfer Wan’Dale Robinson thrived in Lexington this season. He had 1,164 receiving yards, second in the SEC only to Alabama’s Jameson Williams. Tayvion Robinson will look to be as productive as Wan’Dale Robinson for his new program, especially if the Nebraska transfer declares for the NFL Draft.

Kentucky lands OL from Auburn

Robinson isn’t offensive coordinator Liam Coen’s first pick up from the transfer portal this season.

Auburn transfer offensive lineman Tashawn Manning committed to Kentucky, he tweeted Monday. Manning spent the past four seasons with the Tigers before announcing his intent to transfer on Nov. 30.

At 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, he has the size to compete for a spot up front in 2022. He started every game for Auburn in 2020 and played in eight contests during the 2021 season.

“I want to extend a great big thank you to my parents, my sister, my girlfriend and all the fans, coaches, and universities who showed me love during this decision making process,” Manning wrote. “It is now time for me to take the next step in my college career. With that being said I have decided to use my last year of eligibility at the University of Kentucky.”

Originally a defensive lineman, Manning converted to left guard in 2018. He was the No. 78 defensive lineman in the class of 2016 according to On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. In addition to Auburn, he held offers from Tennessee, North Carolina, Louisville and others.

On3’s Chandler Vessels contributed to this report.

