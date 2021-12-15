Deion Sanders flips five-star Travis Hunter from Florida State

Travis Hunter helped his Collins Hill team win the Georgia Class 7A state title on Saturday.

Deion Sanders is making history at Jackson State. Five-Star Plus+ Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill athlete Travis Hunter is going to be joining Sanders — the five-star recruit making history by flipping from Florida State to Jackson State.

UPDATED: Shortly after noon, Hunter announced his commitment to Jackson State and head coach Deion Sanders.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Florida State has been informed of Hunter’s decision.

“A source said that FSU has been informed that Hunter is heading to Jackson State,” tweeted Thamel.

Moreover, On3’s Chad Simmons confirmed the report, agreeing that Hunter to join Sanders at Jackson State is a go.

Hunter is a star — named No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus. Every major outlet has Hunter as the premier recruit of his class, as On3 Consensus is a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Prior to National Signing Day, Hunter was committed to Florida State as far back as March 2020. Moreover, the star recruit resisted urges to flip in the past — but playing for Deion Sanders at Jackson State was too much to resist.

On Wednesday morning, Hunter tweeted “Time to Make History #GodBlessing.” With his change of heart, Deion Sanders and Travis Hunter are doing just that.

Hunter: ‘I want to be the next Deion Sanders.’

Travis Hunter grew up idolizing Deion Sanders. As a multi-sport athlete with boatloads of swagger, there’s nobody better to look up to.

Now, Hunter gets the chance to play for the coach he models his game after.

“I bring a whole lot of intensity and talent,” Hunter said earlier this year, per On3. “I want to be the next Deion Sanders. And I’m going to live up to it.”

“The rare prospect with five-star ability on both sides of the ball as a cornerback and wide receiver. The most impactful non-quarterback in high school football as a junior and senior. Also among the best players we’ve ever seen on the 7-on-7 circuit. Possesses transcendent ball skills with the ability to high-point and make catches in traffic at an alarmingly high rate. A highly instinctual ballhawk at cornerback with the ability to read quarterbacks and receivers and jump routes. A high volume target at receiver who is capable of winning at all levels with route-running quickness and savvy to go with the elite ball skills. Also a fierce competitor who elevates the play of teammates. Led his team to its first state title as a senior. Will go down as one of the best high school football players in Georgia history.” —On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power