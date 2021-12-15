ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Deion Sanders flips five-star Travis Hunter from Florida State

By Stephen Samra about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Q3eX_0dNbMIH800
Travis Hunter helped his Collins Hill team win the Georgia Class 7A state title on Saturday.

Deion Sanders is making history at Jackson State. Five-Star Plus+ Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill athlete Travis Hunter is going to be joining Sanders — the five-star recruit making history by flipping from Florida State to Jackson State.

UPDATED: Shortly after noon, Hunter announced his commitment to Jackson State and head coach Deion Sanders.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Florida State has been informed of Hunter’s decision.

“A source said that FSU has been informed that Hunter is heading to Jackson State,” tweeted Thamel.

Moreover, On3’s Chad Simmons confirmed the report, agreeing that Hunter to join Sanders at Jackson State is a go.

Hunter is a star — named No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus. Every major outlet has Hunter as the premier recruit of his class, as On3 Consensus is a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Prior to National Signing Day, Hunter was committed to Florida State as far back as March 2020. Moreover, the star recruit resisted urges to flip in the past — but playing for Deion Sanders at Jackson State was too much to resist.

On Wednesday morning, Hunter tweeted “Time to Make History #GodBlessing.” With his change of heart, Deion Sanders and Travis Hunter are doing just that.

Hunter: ‘I want to be the next Deion Sanders.’

Travis Hunter grew up idolizing Deion Sanders. As a multi-sport athlete with boatloads of swagger, there’s nobody better to look up to.

Now, Hunter gets the chance to play for the coach he models his game after.

“I bring a whole lot of intensity and talent,” Hunter said earlier this year, per On3. “I want to be the next Deion Sanders. And I’m going to live up to it.”

“The rare prospect with five-star ability on both sides of the ball as a cornerback and wide receiver. The most impactful non-quarterback in high school football as a junior and senior. Also among the best players we’ve ever seen on the 7-on-7 circuit. Possesses transcendent ball skills with the ability to high-point and make catches in traffic at an alarmingly high rate. A highly instinctual ballhawk at cornerback with the ability to read quarterbacks and receivers and jump routes. A high volume target at receiver who is capable of winning at all levels with route-running quickness and savvy to go with the elite ball skills. Also a fierce competitor who elevates the play of teammates. Led his team to its first state title as a senior. Will go down as one of the best high school football players in Georgia history.” —On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Florida State playmaker announces he’ll return for senior season

Florida State tight end Camren McDonald will return for his senior season, he announced Friday. It will mark his fifth season in Tallahassee. McDonald set a career-high in receptions with 24 to go along with 243 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season. The Seminoles fell just short of bowl eligibility with a 5-7 finish.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

LOOK: Former Alabama offensive lineman commits to ACC program

A former Alabama offensive lineman is taking his talents to the ACC. Pierce Quick, who entered the transfer portal Nov. 29, took to Twitter on Saturday to announce he’s transferring to Georgia Tech. Quick is a former four-star recruit and has two years of eligibility remaining. He joins former...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
On3.com

Billy Napier, Florida release new statement on NIL, commitment

Just one day after a new NIL bill was proposed in the state of Florida, Gators football coach Billy Napier released a statement. He stressed how seriously the program is taking these new opportunities for college athletes, seeking to be at the front of a growing movement. “As an organization,...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Jameson Williams addresses award snubs, what motivates him

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams established himself as one of the nation’s best offensive playmakers in his first season with the Crimson Tide. Williams transferred to Alabama this season after two years at Ohio State. His first season in Tuscaloosa was an extremely productive one. Williams caught 68 passes...
NFL
On3.com

Freshman Auburn defensive back enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Auburn Tigers just lost a talented and young piece of the secondary. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, former On3 Consensus four-star safety Ahmari Harvey has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Harvey, a Tallahassee, Florida native, originally chose Auburn over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami, Florida, and...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Evan Neal shares text message from Bryce Young shortly after Heisman win

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young recently brought home a Heisman Trophy win. Young threw for 4,322 yards, 43 touchdowns and four interceptions along with three rushing touchdowns on his way to the Heisman in his first year as Alabama’s starting quarterback. But Young knew that he couldn’t win such a prestigious award without his left tackle, Evan Neal.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
On3.com

Brian Robinson shares reaction to Bryce Young winning Heisman

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is not only calm, cool, and unflappable in the pocket, he’s also extremely humble and well-liked by his Crimson Tide teammates. On Thursday, Alabama running back Brian Robinson gave his reaction to his teammate bringing home college football’s most coveted individual award–the Heisman Trophy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Lincoln Riley reveals conversation at the moment five-star Domani Jackson committed to USC

Newly anointed USC Trojans’ head coach Lincoln Riley landed a massive commitment from five-star plus cornerback Domani Jackson on Friday. While Jackson was originally committed to the Trojans for a very long time, he decommitted on Nov. 14 and began considering other options like Alabama. The Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) star ultimately decided to stick with the Trojans. In Friday’s Early Signing Day press conference, Riley discussed what the conversation was like with his five-star plus cornerback when he let the coaching staff know the good news.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flipping#Recruiting#Jackson State#Travishunterjr#Yahoo Sports
On3.com

Dabo Swinney reveals plan moving forward for DJ Uiagalelei, Cade Klubnik

With Early Signing Day over, Clemson officially has a new five-star quarterback entering the fray. Cade Klubnik, the top quarterback in the 2022 class, will arrive at Clemson in a few weeks, and he will immediately be in a competition to start next fall. Head coach Dabo Swinney does not plan to waste any time with his quarterback room.
NFL
On3.com

Manny Diaz deflects questions on questionable end to Miami tenure

Newly hired Penn State football defensive coordinator Manny Diaz might be ready to forget his last hours as head coach of the Miami Hurricanes, but it appears that the rest of the college football world is not. On Friday, during media day for the Outback Bowl, Diaz did his best to deflect questions about his previous coaching position. But midway through the press conference, one reporter’s question got him to open up and even reflect on his future.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Jameson Williams has hilarious reply on if he watched Heisman ceremony

Alabama receiver Jameson Williams is there to support Bryce Young both on and off the field, including at the Heisman ceremony. Asked his reaction to his quarterback winning the award, Williams delivered a humorous response. “I was tuned in,” he said. “I was sitting the closest to the TV. I...
NFL
On3.com

Duke attempting to poach strength coach from ACC foe

Duke appears locked in on its next strength and conditioning coach. The Blue Devils are targeting Miami director of strength and conditioning David Feeley for the role, sources told On3’s Matt Zenitz on Saturday. He has been with the Hurricanes for the last three seasons. Feeley got his coaching...
SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
24K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy