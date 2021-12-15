ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Bowl Teams to Attend Kimmel Taping, Visit Universal Studios Hollywood

The Utah State football team is scheduled to attend a taping of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Hollywood Wednesday while their opponent in Saturday’s inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, Oregon...

kslsports.com

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah State In Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah State Aggies won the Mountain West Conference Championship and earned an automatic bid to play in the 2021 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. The Aggies will face the Oregon State Beavers of the Pac-12 Conference on December 18. The matchup will be the inaugural...
OREGON STATE
987thebull.com

The Beavs Are Playing In The Jimmy Kimmel Bowl

Technically, you could get naming rights to a college bowl game too if you wanted. All it takes is money. It ain’t as if Jimmy Kimmel is some beloved celebrity in the NCAA. He just paid for it. That’s all. And here’s the thing… this is hardly the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
newsy.com

Comic-Cons Return Without Hollywood Studios

After two years of canceled events and virtual gatherings, Comic-Cons are returning to venues across the country — but the world's most famous convention saw some pretty big absences in its lineup. San Diego's 2019 Comic-Con welcomed more than 130,000 attendees, but this year's crowd wasn't as big. "For...
SAN DIEGO, CA
atlanticcitynews.net

Visiting LA This New Year's? Events in Los Angeles To Attend

What is your plan for New Year's this time? Well, it should be something pretty exciting and new. After all, New Year's is one of the biggest celebrations people wait for. Everyone bid adieu to the old year, leave back all the downturns, and welcome the new one with all smiles. So what better way to celebrate this year than visiting one of the most beautiful and dream destinations, Los Angeles? Last year, the country saw numerous music events, sumptuous food items, a variety of movies, fireworks, and so much more. This time, things are going to be pretty different and dynamic. Let us find out what the country has to offer this New Year's. So let us get to the article without any further ado.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Jimmy Kimmel on the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: "If you can’t beat them, join them"

The inaugural Kimmel college football bowl game will air Saturday night on ABC, pitting Utah State vs. Oregon State. So, why did Kimmel decide to sponsor a bowl game (with his bosses' money)? "Well, I was hoping to do weight loss supplements, but Dr. Oz beat me to that," Kimmel joked to The Athletic. "I just think that it’s funny to force the sports media to say your name over and over, you know? I actually don’t know why we go along with using these corporate names. We’re not being paid to say Staples Center; Staples is not sending a check. But we do go along with it, and in a way, they’re using our platforms to get advertising, and it is kind of weird. And so I figured you know what? If you can’t beat them, join them." Kimmel adds: "I’ve always been tickled by college bowl games and how quickly we adapted to this idea that it was normal to say the Tostito’s Fiesta Bowl, or whatever corporate sponsor is attached to whatever game. This kid Jack Carey that worked here at the show, he said it would be great if you had a bowl named after you, and I agreed, but I didn’t think it was going to be something that would be possible. And I figured if even if it was possible, I would have to pay millions of dollars for it. But it turns out we just did it for free."
FOOTBALL
thehivesports.com

USU Football: Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Preview

After defeating San Diego State in the Mountain West Championship game, Utah State finds itself back in Los Angeles to face the Oregon State Beavers in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. If you have been out of the loop in the last few days, you probably have missed the Aggies...
OREGON STATE
petproductnews.com

ZippyPaws to Host Pep Rally at Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

ZippyPaws, a Chino, Calif.-based dog toy and accessories manufacturer, will participate in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl presented by Stifel. The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will feature multiple immersive events and activities leading up to and on game day. Events will take place adjacent to SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, in Inglewood, Calif., in American Airlines Plaza and kick off Friday, Dec. 17 with the ZippyPaws Pep Rally, followed by the Cameo Fan Fest on Saturday, Dec. 18.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Loses Major Star as CBS Orders Season 2

The CSI revival CSI: Vegas earned a second season on Wednesday, but it was not all good news for fans. William Petersen is not returning as Gil Grissom for Season 2, although he will remain as an executive producer. The news comes just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
TV SERIES
CBS Denver

2022 CU Football Schedule Released

(CBS4) – CU fans can take an early glimpse at the 2022 season. The school released their football schedule for next season. The Buffs open on September 2nd at home against TCU. The next weekend, September 10th, they visit Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs for a rematch against Air Force. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The road trip continues the next week in Minnesota, where CU takes on the Golden Gophers in the second of a home-and-home series. They return home September 24th to take on UCLA in their Pac-12 home opener. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) To open October, CU...
DENVER, CO

