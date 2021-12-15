ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surreal estate in British thriller 'The Girl Before'

Bradford Era
 3 days ago

Who would live in a house like this? Actors Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David...

www.bradfordera.com

Empire

Pilot TV Podcast #166: The Witcher, The Girl Before, And Just Like That. With Guest Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill, Geralt of Rivia himself, joins us on this week's show, to talk a little bit about the The Witcher's second season and a lot more about fantasy books, Warhammer 40k and general geekery (24:34-46:54). In addition to Netflix's returning fantasy, we take a look at Gugu Mbatha-Raw's living situation as she moves in to David Oyelowo's rather terrifying apartment in The Girl Before on BBC1, and we find out what Carrie Bradshaw's been up to since Sex And The City in follow-up show And Just Like That on Sky Comedy (first episode spoilers exist between 1:21:21 and 1:35:58). PLUS we record a special drop-in to talk about the Succession finale (1:09:20-1:20:16), mull over the best will-they/won't-they relationships, and James manages to trample all over Beth's Ex Machina analogy and she refuses to let him cut it out.
theplaylist.net

‘The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window’ Teaser: Kristen Bell Satirizes Mystery Thrillers For Netflix

We’ve all seen this premise before—a woman is alone at home, looking out of her window. She suddenly notices a violent crime happening in her neighbor’s house. When she calls the cops, it seems as if the woman is crazy. But what if she’s not crazy? Dun, dun, dunnnnnnnn. And so goes this type of thriller. And so goes the beginning of the new Netflix satire, “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window.”
Gugu Mbatha Raw
David Oyelowo
Bradford Era

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Rauw Alejandro

Every year in his career has been better than the last for Rauw Alejandro. The Puerto Rican singer-rapper says: "There is no limit." (Dec. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/fe54580a3ecf4c608e23033ec4bdf14b.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Mother/Android’ Review: The Future Looks Bleak for Chloë Grace Moretz and Her Baby

Ending a year begun saving her baby from a gremlin in deliberately outrageous “Shadow in the Cloud,” Chloë Grace Moretz again suffers peril-fraught maternity as half of the title equation in “Mother/Android.” This sci-fi thriller, launching on Hulu Dec. 17, offers a more sobersided survival tale set in an imminent future where humanity’s artificial helpmates have turned against their creators. It’s a familiar dystopian premise that plays out in narrative terms redolent of myriad recent movies like “A Quiet Place.” Still, at least to a point, it’s lent sufficient engrossing urgency by Mattson Tomlin in his commercial-feature directorial debut. He wrote...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
WORLD
Deadline

Antoine Fuqua Signs First-Look Film Partnership With Netflix

Antoine Fuqua has entered into a first-look partnership with Netflix, continuing his relationship with the studio after the successful drama The Guilty starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The deal will focus primarily on films and documentary features. Fuqua also announced Friday the renaming of his production company to Hill District Media, from the previously titled Fuqua Films. The new name emphasizes his background and roots that translate to his work on the screen. “Working with Netflix on The Guilty was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” said Fuqua. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Officially Returning After Money Dispute

Kathy Hilton was a major hit during her first season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It was a shocker to many that the mother of socialites Paris and Nicky Hilton would take part in a reality series. But considering her sister Kyle has been on the show since the beginning, Kathy figured she'd join her little sister in the foreign territory. Her nonchalant and sometimes ditsy moments on the show caused many social media reactions. It was a no-brainer for producers to want her to return, but a pay discrepancy caused her to pause. Now, TMZ reports that Kathy is indeed returning to the beloved Bravo franchise.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
Extra

Nicole Kidman Talks Recreating a Classic ‘I Love Lucy’ Scene

Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem could be picking up their next Academy Awards as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos.”. Playing a TV icon, however, isn’t easy. Nicole told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay she got over the fear of playing Ball...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘A Journal for Jordan’ Review: Denzel Washington Directs Michael B. Jordan in a Baffling, Fact-Based Melodrama

“It wasn’t what I was expecting” is perhaps the cheapest piece of criticism that can be lobbed at a work of art, but in the case of, oh, a fact-based melodrama that pulls from both a) real life and b) the memoir written about it, some basic expectations are inevitable. Denzel Washington’s “A Journal for Jordan” certainly has a straightforward enough premise — per its own synopsis, it’s “based on the true story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Michael B. Jordan) a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant...
MOVIES
WUSA

Girl Named Tom Reveal Their Father's Health Took a 'Downward Spiral' Just Before They Won 'The Voice'

Girl Named Tom made history on The Voice on Tuesday night, as the first group ever to win the NBC singing competition -- but the victory was bittersweet. Just after being declared the winners of season 21, the sibling trio from Ohio -- Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty -- shared a moving letter thanking fans for their support throughout the season, and revealing a heartbreaking update about their father's battle with terminal cancer.
CELEBRITIES
ABC7

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro walks us down 'Nightmare Alley'

Director, writer and producer Guillermo del Toro is the man behind the new dramatic thriller, "Nightmare Alley." The new film from the two-time Oscar winner is shaping up to be another buzzed about Oscar contender, with this "Nightmare" featuring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett.
MOVIES
Bradford Era

Today in History for December 17th

Wright brothers conduct the first successful manned, powered flight of the airplane. U.S. test-fires the Atlas intercontinental ballistic missile; Simon Bolivar dies in Colombia; television's Tiny Tim marries his fiancee, Miss Vicky. (Dec. 17th) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
INSTAGRAM
Bradford Era

In Joel Coen's 'Macbeth,' Denzel Washington returns to Shakespeare

"Bang! 'You want to do' — I said, 'What? With who?!'" Denzel Washington was wrapping a run on Broadway when Joel Coen called about a new Shakespeare film. (Dec. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/12c45c7c60a1445aaead1018e818d084.
MOVIES

