South Dakota Teacher Cash Grab Stunt Raises Eyebrows – Watch The Video
By Steve Tanko
KOOL 101.7
4 days ago
Organizers of what was designed to be a charitable publicity stunt in South Dakota are feeling the brunt of public opinion as observers call out the "optics" of what went on. Critics are also slamming the original intent as "dystopian". It was billed as the Sioux Falls Stampede's "Dash...
So let’s get this straight: a video featuring local teachers scrambling on their hands and knees for $5,000 in one-dollar bills to use on classroom supplies was posted online and people didn’t love it?. The “dash for cash” stunt—which has received nearly 20 million views on Twitter—took place...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Days after a charity event billed as helping South Dakota teachers went viral for dehumanizing the teachers meant to be helped, the organizers have issued a formal apology. The Sioux Falls Stampede, a junior league hockey team, and CU Mortgage Direct organized the “Dash for...
Well, this is awkward. Usually, on December 15 we are telling you about some sort of WINTER weather advisory. But not today. Nope. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of South Dakota, as well as parts of Iowa and Minnesota, in effect until 8:00 PM Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
There are many men and women in the military who view this time of the year as very depressing. They are not home with their families and they want to be. Sending them a card of encouragement will mean a lot. Eighteen years ago, Dr. Laura Landerman-Garber, of New Hampshire, handed out Holiday Cards to her Family at Thanksgiving, asking them to write messages to our Military Heroes; once they finished and turned it in, they got to have their Thanksgiving meal.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In her Tuesday budget address, Governor Kristi Noem announced her proposal for a 6% increase in pay for state workers, as well as for education. This has served as a point of interest for many, as South Dakota falls dead last in the U.S. in average teacher pay according to the National Education Association.
The Duluth Public School Board voted to extend the upcoming winter break. The winter break was originally scheduled from December 23, 2021 to January 2, 2022. The school board held a special meeting on Tuesday, December 7, to adopt a resolution to extend the break. Now the break will be...
Minnesota is one of the states included in a recall of a popular convenience store sandwich. Dakota Toms is recalling their Chicken Salad Croissant due to an undeclared egg and milk allergen. The South Dakota-based company is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the voluntary recall. According...
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced Sunday that it has detected its first case of the Omicron variant from a resident who was unvaccinated.
The variant was detected from a collected specimen on Dec. 9 through the IDOH Laboratories’ variant surveillance program.
Indiana was one of just seven states in which Omicron had not yet been detected including Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Vermont according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Omicron variant is the latest mutation of the virus that causes COVID-19. The variant is said to spread more easily and faster than the Delta variant.
According to the CDC, vaccines are the best defense in a continued effort to prevent COVID-19. Individuals who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose are best protected against the Omicron variant.
In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, experts are advising individuals to get fully vaccinated and get a booster if eligible, wear well-fitting masks over their nose and mouth in indoor and outdoor public settings, and get tested if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
It has now been 52 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of December 16, 599,876,215 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 182.8% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
For many cat owners, the idea of having their cat declawed would make them shudder at the thought of it, but in many cities including Duluth, this procedure is still an option to have done to your cat. According to The Humane Society of The United States many people think...
The organisers of a “dystopian” event in which 10 school teachers from South Dakota had participated have apologised for the embarrassment caused to them and their profession.In the “Dash for Cash” event that was held during the Sioux Falls Stampede junior ice hockey game at the Denny Sanford Premier Centre on Saturday, teachers had to crawl on the floor to grab as many dollar bills as they possibly could so they could add to funds needed for renovating their classrooms and schools.The event was severely criticised on social media, with users comparing it to recent Netflix hit Squid Game and the...
Communities throughout the country have been stepping up to help Kentucky tornado victims. Here in Luzerne County, one local family joined forces to collect a variety of items to deliver later this month. Steve Hagy of Buck Township is no stranger to devastation. He remembers his house falling victim to...
Most of us have been there, at a restaurant and the service is poor. I'm not talking about the food, just the actual experience you have with the server. Let me start by saying that I have worked in restaurants, and especially now I understand many are understaffed and people are overworked with various workforce issues. I know what a bad day serving tables can be like, and I also know how bad some customers can be. So for me personally, I give a lot of leeway to servers, and am generally a pretty good tipper.
A Texas family wins a monster judgement in a legal fight over drunk driving. A jury in Texas has award the family more than $300 billion dollars in a case against a nightclub accused of overserving a customer. This award is the largest ever in a Texas courtroom in a...
Northland residents wanting to visit a casino to bet on sports will now only have to drive a little over an hour to do so as St. Croix Casino Danbury is adding sports wagering. On Monday, December 20, a morning signing ceremony will be held at St. Croix Casino Danbury....
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A teacher in South Florida has been fired for repeatedly refusing to wear a mask. The school board in Broward County on Tuesday unanimously voted to fire John C. Alvarez, a science teacher at Piper High for gross insubordination. Alvarez plans to appeal the...
"This was a terrible accident … but it wasn't intentional." After an emotional plea, 26-year-old Rojel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced Monday to 110 years in prison after the Houston-based truck driver plowed into backed-up traffic, killing four people on a Colorado highway in April 2019. DETAILS: Trucker in deadly pileup...
Comments / 0