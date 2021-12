Brooklyn quartet Ok Cowgirl have released their debut EP, Not My First Rodeo. The five-song collection is equal parts intelligent, relatable and captivating. It’s overall a great listen. The band proves themselves capable of producing melodic ballads and straight-ahead alternative rock. Ok Cowgirl have not used a secret formula to make good music. The lineup consists of four people playing their instruments in their own way. What people hear is the interplay between the musicians and their emotional honesty. Not just honesty in the lyrics, but also in the performances. The band knows when to lean back and languish in the moment or when to crank the volume and lay on the distortion.

