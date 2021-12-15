ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picross S7 announced for Switch

Cover picture for the articleJupiter has announced Picross S7 for Switch. It will launch via the Nintendo eShop on December 23 in Japan and Hong Kong, December 27 in Europe, and January 10, 2022 in North America for $9.99 / £8.99 / €9.99 / 1,000 yen / HK$79. Here is an...

The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Interview: Bringing Danganronpa to the Switch

Danganronpa is one of those series that ages well. Its characters and stories come together in interesting ways. Getting to play through them on additional platforms can be a welcome experience. Which is why when the Danganronpa Decadence collection headed to the Switch, Siliconera spoke with Producer Shun Sasaki to learn more about its development.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Lair Of The Clockwork God Switch Physical Editions Announced, Pre-Orders Start December 31

Switch owners will soon get their chance to own the hilarious Lair of the Clockwork God in physical form!. Limited Run Games has confirmed that the platforming point-and-click adventure is next in line to get an Switch physical release. Open pre-orders for the title will commence on 31 December 2021 (10 am ET), at $34.99 USD per standard copy for Switch (pictured above).
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Hand-drawn 2D Metroidvania game Afterimage announced for Switch

Developer Aurogon Shanghai has announced Afterimage, a new hand-drawn 2D Metroidvania game. It’ll be appearing on Switch in later 2022. For more information about Afterimage, read the following overview:. Explore Mystic Engardin. One of the supreme deities created this vast world called Engardin, upon which natural wonders lie everywhere: gigantic...
VIDEO GAMES
#Hong Kong#Puzzles#Nintendo Eshop#Jupiter#Picross S7 For Switch#Clip Picross#Color Picross
nintendosoup.com

Art Of Balance Free “Game Trials” Offer Announced For Switch Online Users In Europe And Australia/NZ

A new Game Trials offer will soon be available for Switch Online subscribers in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. From 14 – 20 December 2021, Switch Online members in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to play Art of Balance for free. This isn’t just a free demo but the full game – so dedicated players may actually be able to complete and experience the entire title before the offer ends.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Astroneer Nintendo Switch release date announced

Astroneer will come to Nintendo Switch along with the new Xenobiology update. Astroneer, an interstellar sandbox adventure, is officially coming to the Nintendo Switch in January 2022. System Era Softworks, the game’s indie developers, are rewarding players with unique in-game incentives on day one for pre-ordering the digital edition of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Inti Creates Announces Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 Physical Switch Release

Earlier this year in September, Inti Creates announced Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 for Nintendo Switch. It's a direct sequel to the first game and takes on the form of a "speedy and stylish" 2D action platformer. This upcoming release will be made available next month, and ahead of its release, Inti Creates has revealed a Limited Run Games physical edition.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Ever Forward Switch gameplay

Gameplay has come in for Ever Forward, an adventure puzzle game. The title is finally about to land on Switch following previous delays. If you’re interested in learning more about Ever Forward, read the following overview:. Ever Forward is an adventure puzzle game – it is the story of Maya....
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Nintendo Switch Online Free Trial Announced For the Hoildays

Nintendo Switch Online will be running a free 7-day trial through this year’s holidays. Comicbook news is reporting that even if you already got the free trial from last month on the Nintendo eShop, you can still take advantage of this offer. If you were on the fence about buying one, this might be the thing that pushes you over to actually buy one. Here’s the tweet from Nintendo of America:
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Turn-Based Tactical RPG 'Circus Electrique' Announced For Nintendo Switch

Zen Studios and Saber Interactive have announced a brand new tactical RPG, Circus Electrique, which is set to launch on Switch and other platforms in 2022. A turn-based affair, this brand new IP is set in a Victorian steampunk London and is said to be "part story-driven RPG, part tactics, and part circus management." Here's a description of what you can expect:
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Announced For PS4, Switch, And PC

Persona 4 Arena is Ultimax headed to modern consoles. Atlus revealed during The Game Awards that the popular anime fighting game will be released on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC in 2022. Developed by Arc System Works, Persona 4 Arena Ultimatax is a fighting game spinoff of Persona 4...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Scrap Riders coming to Switch

Microids announced this week that it’s teaming up with developer Games for Tutti on the pixel art adventure game Scrap Riders, which will be made available as part of its indie label. A release is planned for 2022. Here’s some additional information about the game, courtesy of Microids:
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

PUBG Switches to F2P

During The Game Awards 2021 gala, there was an announcement that PUBG: Battlegrounds will switch to F2P model. This will happen on January 12, next year. This year's The Game Awards gala was rich not only in announcements and presentations of upcoming games. There were also announcements concerning already released productions. We are talking about, for example, PUBG: Battlegrounds (previously known as Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, which, considering that the acronym of that title was PUBG, makes the new name a bit... peculiar). Well, as Krafton announced during the event, from January 12 this once popular network shooter based on battle royale mode will switch to free-to-play model.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

PS5 console covers and new DualSense wireless controller colors announced

Sony Interactive Entertainment will release official PlayStation 5 console covers in Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple in January 2022 alongside new DualSense wireless controller colors Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple, the company announced. The covers and wireless controllers will be available at participating retailers worldwide.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Redout II announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

Publisher Saber Interactive and developer 34BigThings have announced anti-gravity racing game sequel Redout II for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store). It will launch in 2022. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. The fastest racing...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Banjo-Kazooie Is Coming to the Switch

All Hail the Mighty Jinjonator! Banjo and Kazooie are Once Again on a Nintendo Platform. Rare’s classic 3D platformer Banjo-Kazooie is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The game will be available to players with the Nintendo Online Expansion Pass. Banjo-Kazooie originally released for the Nintendo 64 back in 1998. The game has since become a classic and even spawned a few sequels.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Puzzle adventure game Aliisha: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses announced for Switch

Publisher PQube and developer UNDERSCORE have announced puzzle adventure game Aliisha: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses for Switch. It will launch in spring 2022. A collector’s edition for the game is currently available for pre-order at Funstock. It includes a copy of the game, 52-page art book, four art cards, 126-piece jigsaw puzzle packaged in a test tube, and a limited edition box.
VIDEO GAMES

