Picross S7 announced for Switch

During The Game Awards 2021 gala, there was an announcement that PUBG: Battlegrounds will switch to F2P model. This will happen on January 12, next year. This year's The Game Awards gala was rich not only in announcements and presentations of upcoming games. There were also announcements concerning already released productions. We are talking about, for example, PUBG: Battlegrounds (previously known as Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, which, considering that the acronym of that title was PUBG, makes the new name a bit... peculiar). Well, as Krafton announced during the event, from January 12 this once popular network shooter based on battle royale mode will switch to free-to-play model.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO