Trust and believe, there was no shortage of drag content in 2021. RuPaul’s Drag Race continued its Emmy-winning reign and, between the mother series and its many international children, released approximately 246 seasons. The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula came back for more, reaching new heights of popularity via its new home on Shudder. Paramount+ got up in the gig with the launch of the singing competition Queen of the Universe. We even got an honest-to-Ru drag queen holiday movie in VH1’s The Bitch Who Stole Christmas. But of all the drag content in 2021, none were as powerful, essential, cathartic, and life-changing as HBO’s We’re Here.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO