Please Enable JavaScript

The non-fungible token, or NFT, is a form of digital works of art. In many ways, the NFT market of today is parallel to the dot-com boom of the late 1990s. Back then internet commerce was still in its infancy, and many people saw the potential for buying and selling online. But today the market for NFT tokens is also in its infancy, but many people who may invest in the future do not really understand the technology that makes it work and makes it possible. The parallels between other investment opportunities and the current market are there if you look for them.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO