ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Please Enable JavaScript

ForConstructionPros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.forconstructionpros.com is using a security service for protection...

www.forconstructionpros.com

Comments / 0

Related
ForConstructionPros.com

ALICE Technologies

Introducing ALICE, the world's first artificial intelligence platform that understands construction. ALICE enhances your construction planning and scheduling abilities to help keep crews flowing on any size project – so you can build faster and cheaper. Working directly with your 3D BIM and using a simple rule-based system, ALICE...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service
ZDNet

Ransomware affects the entire retail supply chain this holiday season

US online holiday sales grew by 30% in 2020, and Forrester forecasts that it will grow another 10% year over year in 2021. This growth raises the stakes for retail professionals to support the increased demand, which ultimately makes them a prime target for ransomware attackers. Why should retailers pay...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Deloitte tech pro heads to global immigration law firm Fragomen

(Reuters) - Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy has plucked an executive who managed Deloitte's IT strategy to fill a newly-created top technology-focused role at the immigration law firm. New York-founded global firm Fragomen said on Thursday it has hired Marco Deutsch as chief digital and technology officer, based in...
IMMIGRATION
Hackernoon

Getting in on the Ground Floor: Why the NFT Market is Still in its Infancy

The non-fungible token, or NFT, is a form of digital works of art. In many ways, the NFT market of today is parallel to the dot-com boom of the late 1990s. Back then internet commerce was still in its infancy, and many people saw the potential for buying and selling online. But today the market for NFT tokens is also in its infancy, but many people who may invest in the future do not really understand the technology that makes it work and makes it possible. The parallels between other investment opportunities and the current market are there if you look for them.
MARKETS
abovethelaw.com

The Legal Tech-To-English Dictionary: Law Practice Management Consulting

Ed. note : This is the latest installment of The Legal Tech-to-English Dictionary, part of our Non-Event for Tech-Perplexed Lawyers. Jared Correia is the host of the Non-Eventcast. There’s a term for when attorneys use Latin and other arcane languages to describe legal processes to consumers: “legalese.”. But...
LAW
TechRadar

What is Zero Trust Network Access?

Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) is an IT security solution encompassing multiple technologies that seek to circumvent challenges associated with the overreliance on the security model based on the concept of perimeter. As such, this model found its place as one of the key features of the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework which converges networking and security technologies as part of a single cloud-delivered platform.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy