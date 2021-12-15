ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

J.M. Beach discusses how accountability metrics fail students and teachers

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his two books, “The Myths of Measurement and Meritocracy: Why Accountability Metrics in Higher Education Are Unfair...

The 74

Analysis: How to Help Students Reconnect to Teachers & Peers

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, survey after survey showed teens in the United States were facing high, rising levels of stress and anxiety. The alarm now rings loudly for us to wake up to their situation. The pandemic has only exacerbated the challenges for youths in America. September polling from EdChoice and Morning Consult shows […]
KIDS
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Saint Francis Student Teacher Leaves Impact on Students

Saint Francis University senior Anthony Vassalotti recently completed his student teaching in Chemistry under Tyrone High School teacher Mr. Michael Funicelli. Mr. Funicelli and his students were pleased with his teaching, but no one was more excited than Vassalotti himself. “My student teaching experience was crazy awesome. I loved every...
TYRONE, PA
libertywingspan.com

Students become teachers of their talents

Students in Professional Communication class finished the semester with a “How To” presentation on it. From live presentations to pre-recorded videos, students showed their skills and talents while teaching classmates how to try it on their own. “At the end of the semester, it’s an assignment to put...
EDUCATION
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock Student Researches How Urban High School Teachers’ Views on Preparing African American Students for College

A University of Arkansas at Little Rock student is researching how urban high school teachers view preparing African American students for college. Leah Hansberry, who lives in Springfield, Missouri, will graduate from UA Little Rock in December with a Doctor of Education in higher education. Her dissertation is entitled, “Classroom Practices of Urban High School Teacher’s Pedagogy Strategies and Approaches for Preparing African American Students for College.”
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Branding Iron Online

The university fails to reach non-traditional students.

Although one in every three students is considered as one of the students in this category, the university fails to meet the educational, financial, and social involvement needs of non-traditional students. A non-traditional student is best described as an individual that delayed enrollment into postsecondary education, but can include anyone...
COLLEGES
districtadministration.com

How to reduce stress and ease teacher burnout? Let them—and students—take ownership

Giving students and teachers more ownership over learning is one way a Dallas high school is rekindling engagement and, therefore, reducing stress. Key to this approach is working with students to set standards-based learning goals and assess their progress along the way, says Sarah Foster, assistant principal at Bryan Adams High School Leadership Academy, a high-poverty school in Dallas ISD. “When students are assessing themselves and we give them time to struggle and teachers are there to facilitate and let students digest the skills, teachers don’t feel like they’re carrying that whole load and it reduces burnout,” Foster says.
EDUCATION
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk teacher on leave after accounts of ‘racist language’

NORWALK, Conn. – A Nathan Hale Middle School employee has been put on administrative leave due to “concerning allegations,” said Norwalk Public Schools Communications Director Brenda Wilcox Williams. It’s “yet another incident where Norwalk Public Schools Teachers have used racist language in front of students,” Norwalk Branch NAACP President Brenda...
NORWALK, CT
brady-today.com

Student-Teacher-December Rochelle.jpg

Rochelle Names Student, Employee of the Month for December. Rochelle ISD has named Brooke Cox as student of the month for December. Brooke is a senior a…
ROCHELLE, TX
The Independent

Government pledges to help former teachers get back in schools amid Covid staff absences

The government will help former teachers to get back in schools to support those facing staff absences, the education secretary has said. In a letter to headteachers, Nadhim Zahawi said the Department for Education (DfE) would help ex-teachers to register with supply agencies in a bid to boost the number of temporary staff available.The Covid pandemic has already seen former NHS staff return to work to help the service in its fight against the virus.Headteachers have also told The Independent staff absences were the biggest threat to keeping schools open in January.In his letter to schools published on Thursday, Mr...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Coronavirus guidance for schools tweaked ahead of pupils’ return

Coronavirus guidance for schools will be slightly updated for when pupils return in the new year, with an increased focus on ventilation and keeping different groups of children apart.The government is advising schools to group pupils in an attempt to minimise contact and the potential spread of the virus and discourages large group gatherings such as assemblies.However, the updated grouping guidance will not be applicable for pupils on transport to and from school because of “significant operational difficulties”.Existing measures such as face coverings, physical distancing for teachers and testing will be retained, but the guidance aims to reduce the “blanket...
EDUCATION
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
oakparktalon.org

Teachers reconnecting with their students

As the COVID-19 pandemic forced most people to change the way they do their daily jobs, teachers had to re-examine their teaching method and make adjustments to abide by the new normal. For some teachers who never used technology in their classrooms, learning how to post on Google Classroom and...
OAK PARK, CA

Community Policy