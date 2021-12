DayZ developer Bohemia Interactive is looking to the future, as today they took the wraps off a new engine that will be the basis for all their future games. The Enfusion Engine replaces the Real Virtuality Engine, which powered Arma III and parts of DayZ, and will focus on scalability, performance, modability, and better online connectivity. Perhaps the biggest change, is that Enfusion is also meant to run smoothly on consoles, something Bohemia’s past in-house engines weren’t really designed for. You can check out a brief teaser of what the new Enfusion Engine is a capable of, below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO