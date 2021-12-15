ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

For James Franklin and Donald Driver, a 'Surreal' Signing Day

By Mark Wogenrich
AllPennState
AllPennState
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIlLL_0dNbIWWu00

Few college football coaches can say they've coached fathers and sons. Penn State's James Franklin will do that next season.

Cristian Driver, whose father Donald played 14 seasons for the Green Bay Packers, signed with Penn State's 2022 recruiting class Wednesday. Franklin served as Green Bay's receivers coach in 2005 and developed a bond with Driver in his year there. Now, Franklin will coach Driver's son at Penn State.

"This is kind of surreal to me, to be honest with you," Franklin said on Penn State's Signing Day live stream. "I've obviously known the family forever, having coached your dad at the Green Bay Packers. And I was just so impressed with dad and mom from the very beginning.

"Everybody talks about Donald's career as a football player. But your mom [Betina] and dad are two of the best, most impressive people I've ever been around. So to think that you have turned out as well as you have is no surprise."

Cristian Driver played receiver and defensive back at Liberty Christian High and is one of two players from Texas in Penn State's 2022 class. He was a two-time team MVP and three-time first-team all-state selection.

Cristian Driver is scheduled to play safety, though Franklin said the coaching staff still is "fighting over you." He made 137 tackles and broke up 11 passes over the past two seasons. Fittingly, Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos introduced Driver during Penn State's Signing Day ceremony.

"Obviously, your football ability jumped off the film right away when we watched it," Franklin told Cristian Driver. "But to be sitting here and have the opportunity to coach your dad, and now be blessed enough to have the opportunity to coach you, is surreal to me. Mom and dad, I give you my word, I will pour my heart and soul into your son."

Like Franklin, Donald Driver became emotional at the prospect of Franklin coaching his son.

"To coach me, and then to coach my son, is truly amazing," Driver said on the live stream. "... Thank you for believing in him and believing in what he can bring to your organization."

Added Anthony Poindexter, Penn State's safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator, "I'm excited to coach him. He's got talent, we can all see that, and obviously the bloodlines. But what a fantastic young man he is to be around with a fantastic work ethic."

Penn State signed 23 players in its 2022 recruiting class, which began the day ranked fourth in Sports Illustrated's national top 25.

The Lions' 2022 recruiting class features some 'special headliners'

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
AllPennState

How Manny Diaz Landed at Penn State

Manny Diaz barely had time to boil about his dismissal from Miami when James Franklin called. In fact, he had a day. The Penn State coach, who needed a defensive coordinator quickly, said he tried to remain "respectful" of Diaz's feelings after being fired Dec. 6 while also making his pitch. The two talked for the first time on a Tuesday, extended their discussions into Wednesday and essentially agreed to terms Thursday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AllPennState

James Franklin: Make the Playoff 'as Big as Possible'

Penn State coach James Franklin remembers two-a-day, and even three-a-day, bowl practices. He marvels that Penn State used to spend two weeks at a bowl site. And when Maryland played in the 2002 Orange Bowl, Franklin remembers landing in Miami and going straight to practice. Those days are ending. As...
COLLEGE SPORTS
nittanysportsnow.com

Notes from James Franklin’s Outback Bowl Media Day Press Conference

As expected, Penn State assistant defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter will be running the defense during the Outback Bowl. Franklin said new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz will use the rest of the season mainly to get comfortable with his surroundings. “Manny’s really here getting adjusted,” Franklin said. “Obviously, all the...
NFL
Sentinel

James Franklin mum on Outback Bowl roster

Players across the country are opting out of bowl games left and right, but the status of a handful of Penn State players remains up in the air. The Nittany Lions held their Outback Bowl media day, virtually, on Friday, and James Franklin did not confirm roster changes. “It’s still...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Day#College Football#American Football#Penn State#The Green Bay Packers#Green Bay#Christian
247Sports

Everything James Franklin said at Penn State Outback Bowl Media Day

Penn State head coach James Franklin held a press conference Friday for the second time in three days. After reviewing a strong early Signing Day recruiting class and its long-term impact on Wednesday, he kept the current roster and recent staff adjustments in focus to finish the week during PSU's Outback Bowl Media Day, which was conducted virtually.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin hints at potential return for more key players in 2022

Penn State is gearing up for an Outback Bowl appearance while players across the college football landscape continue to make decisions. For James Franklin and the Nittany Lions, they already know QB Sean Clifford will suit up in Happy Valley for one more season. That decision is a boost for the offense with some depth and experience for the QB room.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllPennState

Takeaways From Penn State's Bowl Media Day

Mike Yurcich called his first season as Penn State's offensive coordinator "not good enough," while head coach James Franklin said he's having ongoing discussions about the Outback Bowl roster as Penn State held its virtual bowl media day Friday. Here are the top takeaways from the day's Zoom calls. Penn...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Chargers Announce New Update On TE Donald Parham Jr

On Thursday night, Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr left the field on a stretcher following a brutal collision with the turf. Quarterback Justin Herbert tried to find Parham in the back of the endzone on a fourth down play. The 24-year-old tight end dropped the pass as he hit the turf and he appeared to be knocked unconscious.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Urban Meyer Getting Fired

Late Wednesday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer. A report from earlier this week alleged players and assistant coaches were fed up with Meyer. Then, on Wednesday afternoon, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo alleged that Meyer kicked him during a practice. Fewer than 12 hours later, Jaguars...
NFL
AllPennState

AllPennState

Philadelphia, PA
323
Followers
341
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPennState is a FanNation channel covering Penn State athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy