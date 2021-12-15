Prof. Doriane Lambelet Coleman (Duke) on Women's Sports and Transgender Questions

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) — Princeton University has made several changes to its COVID-19 protocols due to a recent increase in cases amongst undergraduates on campus. On Wednesday, the Ivy League school announced the entire Princeton community must cancel or postpone all indoor gatherings with food and beverages where face coverings can’t be worn. The announcement also includes off-campus gatherings, according to a release. The changes will take effect on Thursday, Dec. 16., and run through Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Beginning Thursday, all exams will move to a remote format and students should feel free to leave campus at their earliest convenience. This...

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO