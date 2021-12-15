ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
deVere CEO: Bitcoin Panic-Sellers Are A Christmas Gift To The Rich

By Tony Spilotro
bitcoinist.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin price is at $47,000 currently due to a greater macro derisking event ahead of today’s expectedly hawkish Federal Reserve meeting. But while panic-sellers are dumping their coins at potentially a loss, deVere CEO Nigel Green claims that those selling at current prices are “practically giving away” their BTC in what...

