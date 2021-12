PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re running into shipping delays for Christmas gifts you’ve ordered, experts say the best way to avoid that is to shop local. Many people are shopping early and local this year because of the supply chain crisis. Local crafters and artists, like those at the Handmade Arcade in Pittsburgh last weekend, have been preparing for months to have products ready, and consumers like knowing they can take home their gifts when they buy them. “You can see them and take them off the shelf and put in your bag and you have it, so it’s a lot more reassuring...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO