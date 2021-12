The EV truck and SUV game is heating up, with the Rivian R1T making the first big splash in the US. The Tesla Cybertruck, following numerous delays, is set to arrive within the next year, and the GMC Hummer EV has people in a frenzy too. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden visited GM's new Factory Zero in Hamtramck, Michigan, after which GM vice president Duncan Aldred announced that the GMC website exploded with interest, and registered 230 percent more visitors than usual. That massive jump in traffic might pay dividends, as GM Authority now reports that there are more than 125,000 hand-raisers for the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and SUV.

HAMTRAMCK, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO