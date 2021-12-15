The Jan. 6 Insurrection: Biden says Meadows deserves contempt charges for failure to testify before investigative panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection says it has “no choice” but to move forward with contempt charges against former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Rep. Bennie Thompson says in a letter that Meadows has already provided documents to the committee, including emails and texts about Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Yet Meadows did not show up Wednesday for a scheduled deposition. Meadows’ lawyer informed the committee this week Meadows was ending his cooperation. The lawyer cited the former president’s efforts in court to invoke executive privilege.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO