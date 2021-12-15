ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Jan. 6 Insurrection: Biden says Meadows deserves contempt charges for failure to testify before investigative panel

By Reuters
politicsny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden said on Wednesday he believed Mark Meadows, chief of staff to his predecessor Donald Trump, deserves to be...

politicsny.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

By GEOFF MULVIHILL and ANDREW DeMILLO A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a decision by a federal judge in a separate court that had paused The post Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect appeared first on KESQ.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
KTLA

Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted Monday to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as lawmakers revealed a series of frantic texts he received as the attack was underway. The texts, provided by Meadows before he ceased cooperating with the committee, revealed that members of Congress, Fox News anchors […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KDWN

Jan. 6 panel to move forward with contempt against Meadows

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection says it has “no choice” but to move forward with contempt charges against former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Rep. Bennie Thompson says in a letter that Meadows has already provided documents to the committee, including emails and texts about Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Yet Meadows did not show up Wednesday for a scheduled deposition. Meadows’ lawyer informed the committee this week Meadows was ending his cooperation. The lawyer cited the former president’s efforts in court to invoke executive privilege.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Contempt#Insurrection#The White House
New York Post

Meadows sues Pelosi, Jan. 6 panel members as contempt vote looms

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to invalidate subpoenas issued by the House select committee examining the Jan. 6 Capitol riot after the panel’s chair informed Meadows’ attorney it would move forward with contempt proceedings. The Meadows complaint, first reported...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Marietta Daily Journal

Roger Stone appears before Jan. 6 committee but is expected to plead the Fifth

Roger Stone arrived on Capitol Hill to testify before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Friday, but is expected to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. The self-proclaimed right-wing dirty trickster was expected to field a raft of tough questions about his role in planning the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy