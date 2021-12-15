ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

UPDATED: Seahawks promote Tanner Muse from practice squad

By John P. Gilbert
Field Gulls
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the Seattle Seahawks, Week 15 brings a trip to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Rams as the Hawks look to keep their ever so slim hopes for the postseason alive. At this point it is unclear how much of the roster for the Rams will be available...

The Spun

Seahawks Star Furious With NFL’s Latest Decision

Seahawks star linebacker K.J. Wright isn’t happy with the NFL’s decision to postpone his team’s game against the Rams. Wright voiced his displeasure on Twitter by saying that the rules are bent in favor of the Rams and that he was lied to. He also thinks that if this were the other way around (meaning if Seattle had the outbreak) the game would still be going on as scheduled.
NFL
CBS LA

Rams Home Tilt With Seahawks Pushed To Tuesday Due To COVID Outbreak

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Rams home divisional battle with the Seattle Seahawks, originally scheduled to take place Sunday, has been moved to Tuesday due to an outbreak of COVID cases in the Rams locker room. The NFL confirmed that the game has been pushed to Tuesday at 4 p.m. Pacific time. As of Thursday, the Rams had 25 players on the NFL’s reserve/COVID list, nearly half their active roster, including star players Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. and Jalen Ramsey, according to ESPN. The NFL has been hit hard by COVID-19, which has lead to a spike in case numbers around the league. Two other games were also pushed. Saturday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns was moved to Monday, and Sunday’s game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles was pushed to Tuesday as well.
NFL
49erswebzone

Boxer Frank Gore remains hopeful 49ers will call

Frank Gore is a busy man these days. The future Hall of Fame NFL running back is preparing for his pro boxing debut against former NBA star Deron Williams on Saturday. However, he still loves the team that drafted him in 2005—the San Francisco 49ers. Even while training for this weekend's event, he is doing so in a 49ers tank top, and his fight entrance outfit colors are red and gold.
NFL
Field Gulls

Seahawks Tyler Lockett and Alex Collins enter COVID protocols

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks will take on the Los Angeles Rams in a must-win game for the team as they look to keep their slim playoff hopes for this season alive. However, when the two teams take the field for Week 15, the Hawks will likely be without two of their key offensive pieces, as COVID has hit the Hawks for the second time this season.
NFL
Field Gulls

Report: Seahawks-Rams postponed amid positive COVID tests

The Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams are set to play in Week 15 in a must-win game for the Hawks if they want to keep their ever so slim playoff hopes alive. For the Rams the game is a chance to not just all but guarantee a trip to the postseason, but to set themselves up to potentially move into first place in the NFC West should the Arizona Cardinals stumble over the final four weeks of the season.
NFL
Field Gulls

Pre-Snap Reads 12/16: Breaking down Al Woods’ dominant play against the Texans

While his overall statistics may not do his play justice, few players have been more invaluable to the Seahawks defense in 2021 than Woods, whose strength, surprising athleticism, versatility, and contagious energy have helped them return to form as an elite run-stopping unit. Is shakeup coming for the Seahawks with...
NFL
Field Gulls

Member of Seahawks coaching staff tests positive for COVID

The Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams are set to play their Week 15 showdown on Tuesday afternoon on the West Coast, with the two teams currently having a combined 31 players who have tested positive for COVID. Obviously, the majority of those 31 cases are members of the Rams roster, but the Seahawks now have their third positive case of the week, though this one is one of the members of the coaching staff.
NFL
Field Gulls

Seahawks with lengthy initial injury report (again) in advance of Rams matchup

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off back-to-back wins for the first time during the 2021 season and have a crucial must-win game upcoming on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams are dealing with a surplus of COVID issues this week with 16 players currently in...
NFL
Field Gulls

Seahawks at Rams Game Preview: 5 Qs and 5 As with Turf Show Times

Well there’s no guarantee we’ll see the Seattle Seahawks play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday given the Rams’ ongoing COVID outbreak, but for now we’ll act like the game is happening on Sunday. Seattle’s tiny postseason hopes rest on running the table, so to keep the dream alive they need to win at the Rams for the first time since 2017.
NFL

