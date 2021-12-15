Food giveaway planned for Thursday

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – New Life Christian Fellowship Church is hosting a food giveaway.

It’s planned for 4 p.m. Thursday and will run until all the food has been given out.

The church is located at 2088 Tibbetts Wick Road in Girard.

The church asks that, upon arrival, vehicles pull into the church parking lot. From there, drivers will be directed to a place in line.

In order to be compliant with social distancing, food boxes will be delivered and placed into vehicles. No walk-ups will be permitted.

This event will take place rain or shine.

You can call the church office at 330-539-5333 for more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.