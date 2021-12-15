ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall County, TX

‘Ariel Pickens Day’ in Rockwall celebrates young Royse City author

By Editor
Blue Ribbon News
Blue Ribbon News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 15, 2021) The Rockwall County Commissioner’s Court honored six-year-old Ariel Pickens by proclaiming yesterday as “Ariel Pickens Day “ in Rockwall County. Ariel...

blueribbonnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Blue Ribbon News

City of Rockwall to call for May 7, 2022 General Election to elect three City Councilmembers

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 17, 2021) The City of Rockwall will soon be calling an election to be held on May 7, 2022 for the purpose of electing three City Councilmembers – one each for Places 2, 4 and 6. Terms for all elected Rockwall City Councilmembers are for a period of two years. Two of the three incumbents – Trace Johannesen, Place 4; and Anna Campbell, Place 6 – are eligible to run for re-election if so desired. Councilmember John Hohenshelt, who currently serves in Place 2, will be ‘terming out,’ having served the maximum allowable length of time according to the city charter.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall County Republican Hispanic Club to welcome Lt. Col. Allen West

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 13, 2021) The Rockwall County Republican Hispanic Club was honored to host a very important meeting recently with Texas GOP Chair, Matt Rinaldi. Mr. Rinaldi outlined current plans and plans for a strong Election 2022. We were pleased that Rockwall GOP Chair, Sharon Henson, introduced Mr. Rinaldi. We were privileged that that Floyd McLendon Jr. and Guadalupe “Lupe” Gonzales honored the veterans for Veterans Day.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall police investigate terroristic threat at Rockwall High School

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 17, 2021) On December 16, 2021 at approximately 11:30P.M, the Rockwall Police Department became aware of a possible threat to Rockwall High School by an unknown student. The threats involved texting of photos of simulated firearms/AirSoft guns and threats of shooting at school. Rockwall High School Resource Officers immediately began to investigate the threat in coordination with Rockwall Independent School District Staff.
ROCKWALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Rockwall, TX
Rockwall County, TX
Government
City
Royse City, TX
Royse City, TX
Government
County
Rockwall County, TX
Blue Ribbon News

SFA announces Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath High Schools as Distinguished High School Program Partners

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 15, 2021) Stephen F. Austin State University recently announced its naming of Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath high schools as partner schools chosen for inclusion in the university’s Distinguished High School Program. This partnership means that top-ranking graduates from the high schools will be automatically eligible for scholarships...
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Free drive-in holiday movie event at Rockwall-High School benefiting Helms Hope

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 13, 2021) Reserve your free ticket and bring the family out to the Rockwall-Heath High School parking lot at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 for the 2nd annual drive-in movie event benefiting Helms Hope. The featured movie, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, will be aired outdoors on a 60′ tall screen. There will be food and drinks available for purchase, a photo booth area, and loads of family fun – all for a great cause.
ROCKWALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#Brn Media#Social Media Management
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall ISD Board of Trustees Meeting Highlights: Recognitions, Approvals & 2022-23 School Calendar

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 14, 2021) The following is a Rockwall ISD press release summarizing last night’s RISD Board of Trustees meeting. NOTE: For information on every agenda item presented, please view the Board meeting videos available at rockwallisd.com. Board of Trustees Recognitions. The Board of Trustees recognized outstanding individuals...
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall is among several YMCA Metropolitan Dallas branch locations hosting holiday donation drives

DALLAS, TX (Dec. 7, 2021) – The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas will be hosting Angel Trees and toy drives throughout the holiday season to help North Texans in need have gifts for their families at Christmas. The YMCA is providing an easy and convenient way to give back this holiday season. Branches throughout the Metroplex will be participating in these holiday donation drives, with details on participating branches below.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Heath Mayor Pro Tem Frank New announces run for Rockwall County Judge

ROCKWALL/HEATH, TX (Dec. 7, 2021) Heath Mayor Pro Tem Frank New has stepped up to challenge the incumbent for the office of Rockwall County Judge. In announcing his candidacy, Frank draws on his experience from the last three years working behind the scenes at the county level as a member of the Emergency Management Board for Rockwall County, a board member of the Emergency Services Corporation of Rockwall County, a member of the county Road Consortium, and also of Rockwall County’s Covid19 Economic Recovery Task Force. Because of his years of involvement, Frank is able to outline a clear plan of action for addressing the present and future needs of Rockwall County.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Blue Ribbon News

Ericka Ledferd announces candidacy for Rockwall County Commissioner, Precinct 4

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 7, 2021) I am announcing today my candidacy for Rockwall County Commissioner Precinct 4. The commissioners court is the governing body of the county. Many state administrative responsibilities rest with the court and many growing permissive authorities. My run is centered on hoping that the Rockwall County people would elect leaders who will represent everyone at the Rockwall County Commissioners Court, not just a few.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Carter BloodCare drive at Texas Health Hospital Rockwall includes chance to win a new Chevy Spark

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 2, 2021) The Carter BloodCare bus will be on the Texas Health Hospital Rockwall campus Thursday, Dec. 23, and blood donors have a chance to win a New Chevy Spark from Classic Fleet and Commercial. COVID-19 antibody testing will also be available for all donors. Plus, all donors will receive a fleece blanket and a $10 Amazon e-gift card redeemable through the online donor store.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Christmas 2021 Holiday Happenings in Rockwall County

ROCKWALL, TX – November 30, 2021 — Christmas time is here! If you’re looking for things to do to celebrate the holiday season, Blue Ribbon News has you covered with our guide to local Christmas events happening around Rockwall County. If you have a local holiday event you’d like us to share, email editor@blueribbonnews.com, and check back often for updates!
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Sapphire Bay Update: Rowlett City Manager provides latest on timeline and what’s included in crystal lagoon project

ROWLETT, TX (Nov. 30, 2021) The Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the business community for an update on Sapphire Bay during a breakfast event at Springhill Suites by Marriot on Nov. 3. Funderburk and Rowlett’s Acting Director of Economic Development Libbey Tucker provided guests with a presentation on the crystal lagoon project and other upcoming developments around Rockwall’s neighboring city across the lake.
ROWLETT, TX
Blue Ribbon News

STAY IN THE LIGHT: Rockwall family shares Christmas spirit through holiday display, gives back in memory of son

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 1, 2021) Brenda and David Hughes have spent countless hours stringing an estimated 40,000 Christmas lights outside their home at 1655 Plummer Drive in The Shores. They welcome the community to drive by to enjoy the festive holiday display, which features over 5,000 lights alone on the roof, and 10,000 lights on each tree.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall County’s Property Fraud Alert Service is focus of YMCA’s next Lunch & Learn event

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 29, 2021) Rockwall County Clerk Jennifer Fogg will present valuable information about Rockwall County’s new Property Fraud Alert Service during a free Lunch & Learn event from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the JER Chilton YMCA, 1210 N. Goliad in Rockwall. All community members are welcome and lunch will be provided.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy