‘Ariel Pickens Day’ in Rockwall celebrates young Royse City author

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 17, 2021) The City of Rockwall will soon be calling an election to be held on May 7, 2022 for the purpose of electing three City Councilmembers – one each for Places 2, 4 and 6. Terms for all elected Rockwall City Councilmembers are for a period of two years. Two of the three incumbents – Trace Johannesen, Place 4; and Anna Campbell, Place 6 – are eligible to run for re-election if so desired. Councilmember John Hohenshelt, who currently serves in Place 2, will be ‘terming out,’ having served the maximum allowable length of time according to the city charter.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO