The Nebraska players dove deep into their studies before wrapping up final exams last week. Not to feel left out, their coach was in quite a cram session, too. The test comes at noon Sunday when the unbeaten Husker women's basketball team hosts Drake (7-2) in one of its toughest nonconference tilts of the season. The Bulldogs have won six straight games and they'll likely challenge the Huskers' defense in the paint and on the perimeter.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 HOUR AGO