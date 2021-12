Belina Tan has joined The Walt Disney Company as VP of corporate communications covering the Asia Pacific region. In the role, Tan will lead corporate communications teams to support the growth of the company’s media and entertainment, studio and consumer products businesses in diverse markets. She will oversee Disney’s external and internal communications, thought leadership and corporate social responsibility, reporting to The Walt Disney Company APAC president Luke Kang. Tan joins from Bloomberg where she was APAC head of corporate communications. She has over 20 years of communications experience across Singapore, Beijing and New York.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO