Queen Rania of Jordan shares family’s 2021 greeting card photo

By Alexandra Hurtado
 3 days ago
Season’s greetings from the Jordanian royals! On Wednesday, Queen Rania shared ﻿the gorgeous portrait featured in her family’s greeting card this year. The 51-year-old royal posed in the center with her husband King Abdullah II surrounded by their children, Crown Prince Hussein, 27, Princess Iman, 25, Princess Salma, 21, and Prince Hashem, 16.

“May the threads of happiness, hope and good health weave together your New Year,” the mom of four captioned the photo, adding the hashtags, “#Love #Family #Jordan #LoveJO.”

The Queen complemented her husband’s crisp white button-down shirt wearing a stylish belted white dress. Iman also opted for a belted frock, but in a bordeaux color. Meanwhile Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem coordinated in blue shades.

Salma was pictured sweetly holding on to her father as she stood beside her big brother. On the other side, Rania was joined by Iman and Hashem.

The day before releasing the picture, the Queen posted a video on how her family’s 2021 greeting card was made. “Our greeting cards this year carry different embroidery patterns from our traditional thobes. Individually, each presents a part of our diverse cultural heritage, but combined they create the rich and resilient tapestry that is Jordan,” she wrote alongside the video.

Rania added, “Over the past few months, we worked with a group of talented artisans from around Jordan who channeled their passion and patriotism into each piece of embroidery - grateful to each one of you! #Jordan #LoveJO.”

