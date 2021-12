Businesses across the country are reducing hours or even shuttering because of a labor market shortage. Given the economic instability we face in a post-pandemic world and considering the current labor crises facing many private and public sector employers, we can’t continue with “business as usual.” In order to fill positions and help these businesses stay open, we should consider offering employment to those who are ready, willing, and looking for a second chance: Formerly incarcerated individuals.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO