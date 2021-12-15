South Dakota Teacher Cash Grab Stunt Raises Eyebrows – Watch The Video
By Steve Tanko
MIX 108
4 days ago
Organizers of what was designed to be a charitable publicity stunt in South Dakota are feeling the brunt of public opinion as observers call out the "optics" of what went on. Critics are also slamming the original intent as "dystopian". It was billed as the Sioux Falls Stampede's "Dash...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Days after a charity event billed as helping South Dakota teachers went viral for dehumanizing the teachers meant to be helped, the organizers have issued a formal apology. The Sioux Falls Stampede, a junior league hockey team, and CU Mortgage Direct organized the “Dash for...
So let’s get this straight: a video featuring local teachers scrambling on their hands and knees for $5,000 in one-dollar bills to use on classroom supplies was posted online and people didn’t love it?. The “dash for cash” stunt—which has received nearly 20 million views on Twitter—took place...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In her Tuesday budget address, Governor Kristi Noem announced her proposal for a 6% increase in pay for state workers, as well as for education. This has served as a point of interest for many, as South Dakota falls dead last in the U.S. in average teacher pay according to the National Education Association.
A video of teachers scooping dollar bills into their shirts on the ice at a hockey rink during an event Saturday has gone viral as critics on social media called the contest cruel and dystopian. The event, dubbed Dash for Cash, involved 10 teachers in the Sioux Falls, South Dakota,...
