South Dakota Teacher Cash Grab Stunt Raises Eyebrows – Watch The Video

By Steve Tanko
 4 days ago
Organizers of what was designed to be a charitable publicity stunt in South Dakota are feeling the brunt of public opinion as observers call out the "optics" of what went on. Critics are also slamming the original intent as "dystopian". It was billed as the Sioux Falls Stampede's "Dash...

