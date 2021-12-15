Sifu's pure kung-fu combat makes you feel like a master

For those wondering where the title comes from, "Sifu" is a Chinese honorific meaning "master"--much like the more well-known "sensei" from Japanese culture. It's a fitting name for developer Sloclap's upcoming beat-'em-up, not just because of the game's kung fu stylings, but also because Sifu demands a mastery of its combat if you're to have any hope of reaching its conclusion. At least, that's the impression I took away after playing the demanding brawler for the first time. The hands-on preview build we were given only features a small slice of what's to come when the full game releases in February, yet this is still more than enough to showcase the depth and potential brilliance of Sifu's hand-to-hand action.

