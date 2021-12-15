ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sifu's pure kung-fu combat makes you feel like a master

Preview
Eurogamer.net
 4 days ago

You open the door and immediately throw an empty bottle at a goon SMASH before turning your attention to another running around the corner. With a flurry of punches and a final kick BAM BAM POW you send him hurtling to a fighting pit below. More punches THWACK SMACK and the...

www.eurogamer.net

Inverse

Everything you need to know about , Sony’s kung fu exclusive

Ever since Sifu was announced during a February 2021 PlayStation State of Play, it’s been one of the most anticipated upcoming Sony exclusives. After all, its memorable art style and in-depth combat are stunning, leaving a lasting impression on fans of action games. Beyond its presentation, Sifu is a...
Eurogamer.net

The Double A-Team: Enter the Matrix allowed us to become kung fu masters

Has anyone else been obsessively rewatching the latest trailer for the upcoming Matrix Resurrections film? I usually avoid trailers these days as they just give up the whole dang film for some reason. But the Matrix universe has so many unanswered questions, I couldn't resist. And now having seen it, there are so many more.
Inverse

Shang-Chi vs. Sifu: How one 2022 game hopes to fix a major kung fu problem

Kung fu master Benjamin Colussi tucks a small pipe behind the back of his arm. By loosening his grip, he slides it down the length of his forearm to grasp it with his hand, readying for a strike. I flinch as he whips it towards the camera, and I’m thankful this is over a Zoom video call. “The Slide,” he calls it.
cinelinx.com

Sifu Lets You Live in a Kung Fu Movie | Hands-On Preview

I recently had a chance to check out an early build of Sloclap’s upcoming Kung Fu game, Sifu. Between the skillful combat and interesting story mechanics, gamers are in for a treat. I’ve been looking forward to playing Sifu since it was first announced. On top of the stylish...
pushsquare.com

Sifu Hands-On Previews Tell of a Promising Kung-Fu Beat-'Em-Up

There are always a handful of indie games that get elevated above the rest, and Sifu is definitely one of those right now. Coming from Absolver developer Sloclap, the game is a 3D beat-'em-up in which you play a martial arts master on a quest for revenge. It's always looked pretty darn good in trailers, but certain corners of the gaming press have been playing a demo, and their thoughts are now out in the open.
Escapist Magazine

Sifu Makes You Feel Like a Hollywood Fight Choreographer – Preview

Sifu is a game that makes a remarkable first impression. Developer Sloclap’s follow-up to its 2017 multiplayer action RPG Absolver, Sifu immediately made a name for itself last February at a Sony State of Play. The reveal footage pointed to a cinematic martial arts brawler that felt like it took the filmographies of Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan, added the “against all odds” brutality of Oldboy’s iconic hallway fight, and sprinkled in a bit of mysticism with a main character that seemed to age every time they got knocked out. While this all looked fantastic on paper, the big question was how it would all gel together once we could play it.
Eurogamer.net

Loco Motive is a LucasArts-inspired point-and-click comedy adventure

Loco Motive, which looks like a cross between Monkey Island and Murder on the Orient Express, has been announced for Nintendo Switch as part of this evening's Indie World presentation. A comedy adventure game with puzzles, Loco Motive has you playing as three passengers who must prove their innocence after...
Eurogamer.net

The Necrons are coming to Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector is getting the Necrons as DLC. Black Lab Games' well-received turn-based strategy game launched on PC earlier this year before arriving on consoles. The Necrons arrive during the first quarter of 2022. I had a lot of fun with the Battlesector campaign, despite its obvious limitations. My...
Gamespot

Sifu Preview -- Kick, Punch, It's All In The Mind

For those wondering where the title comes from, "Sifu" is a Chinese honorific meaning "master"--much like the more well-known "sensei" from Japanese culture. It's a fitting name for developer Sloclap's upcoming beat-'em-up, not just because of the game's kung fu stylings, but also because Sifu demands a mastery of its combat if you're to have any hope of reaching its conclusion. At least, that's the impression I took away after playing the demanding brawler for the first time. The hands-on preview build we were given only features a small slice of what's to come when the full game releases in February, yet this is still more than enough to showcase the depth and potential brilliance of Sifu's hand-to-hand action.
Eurogamer.net

Destiny 2 Rite of Dawning quest steps and rewards

Rite of Dawning is one of the seasonal quests in Destiny 2. As part of The Dawning 2021 event, the quest involves for you to gather ingredients to cook a specific recipe, as well as looking for key items. By the end of it, you'll be able to unlock a new emblem.
Eurogamer.net

The Gunk review - the SteamWorld team masters three dimensions

At the very centre of The Gunk is a neat ecological fable, so it has a sort of moral and ethical sweetness to it from the off. Crucially, though, The Gunk is also a game about tidying up, and so that moral and ethical sweetness is knotted to something else that borders on a compulsion.
Eurogamer.net

Halo Infinite Valor: Valor sources list and how to get Valor fast in Halo Infinite

Valor is an in-game currency that allows you to access a long list of unlocks in Halo Infinite while you're doing the main campaign. As you fight against the Banished in the story missions, you'll be rewarded with Valor for your deeds, which can then be spent to unlock weapons, vehicles and more. It's vital to know the best way to obtain this as early as possible to get the most out of your expeditions.
Eurogamer.net

First look at Stargate: Timekeepers gameplay

Publisher Slitherine has revealed gameplay of Stargate: Timekeepers. The video below shows over three minutes of gameplay from the campaign's second mission, dubbed The Resistance. Stargate: Timekeepers is a real-time tactics game where you lead a team of specialists through a story-driven campaign set in the SG-1 universe (that's the...
Eurogamer.net

Here's how to glitch your way into Halo Infinite couch co-op

Halo Infinite players have discovered a way to glitch into couch co-op. While there's no officially sanctioned way to join a pal in Halo Infinite for its story campaign - right now, we have to wait to at least May 2022 before the functionality is rolled out - players have discovered a new exploit, albeit one with very limited features and the extraordinarily strong possibility you'll lose your progress to date.
Eurogamer.net

Rayman Origins is currently free on PC

If you're in the market for a thoroughly delightful distraction to help occupy those cold winter nights over the festive period (and who wouldn't be?), you might like to point your face in the direction of Ubisoft Connect, where the excellent Rayman Oranges is currently free on PC. It's yet...
Eurogamer.net

343 promises drastic changes to Halo Infinite's events with the return of Fracture: Tenrai in January

343 has promised significant changes to the structure of time-limited events in time for the return of Fracture: Tenrai in January. For those out of the loop, Fracture: Tenrai was Halo Infinite's first time-limited event, and it received severe criticism from the community for numerous reasons, including 343 selling premium Samurai-themed cosmetics in the game's store.
Eurogamer.net

Mundaun review - striking hand-drawn horror that almost nails it

Editor's note: Hello! Over the next few days we're running a "Games That Got Away" series, where we finally get round to reviewing games that released at some point in 2021 but, for various reasons, we couldn't quite manage to cover at the time. We've gone back to a few...
