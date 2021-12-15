ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurgen Klopp calls for more openness about Covid-19 infections within clubs

By PA Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes there should be more transparency when it comes to players testing positive...

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expects more COVID-19 positive tests in the squad – Says players are surprised

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been pretty open regarding his stand against making the COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for every player ever since the pandemic was at its peak a couple months ago. Now that a significant number of Liverpool players have tested positive in the resurgence of the virus, the German gaffer was naturally put to some serious questioning.
Jurgen Klopp urges sceptics to ignore 'lies and misinformation' and get vaccinated against Covid

Jürgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, has urged vaccine sceptics to follow expert advice, get the jab and ignore those who spread “lies and misinformation”. On the day that the English Football League revealed that more than 40 per cent of its players are still not double jabbed and a quarter are completely refusing the Covid-19 vaccine, Klopp launched an impassioned plea for people to protect not just themselves but also wider society.
'Ignore Lies And Misinformation' Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Has Clear Message For Anti-Vaxxers As The Covid-19 Omicron Variant Disrupts The Premier League

The new Omicron variant is taking over the Premier League, sparking new concerns over the continuing of matches over the Christmas period. Liverpool manager gave his thoughts on the situation and backs the vaccination and booster process. The forthcoming Premier League fixtures are in doubt as more games get postponed....
Jurgen Klopp
Diogo Jota has developed a ‘killer instinct’ this season – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has developed a “killer instinct” this season, according to manager Jurgen Klopp. Only team-mate Mohamed Salah has scored more Premier League goals in 17 matches than the Portugal international, who has five in his last six after seamlessly filling the gap left by Roberto Firmino’s month-long absence with a hamstring injury.
Jurgen Klopp hits out at PL rivals for hiding information of Covid outbreak

Jurgen Klopp hits out at Tottenham Hotspur for hiding covid information. According to the Mirror, Jurgen Klopp suggested that he would be transparent about the Covid-19 surge in Liverpool side; however, he believes that Tottenham Hotspur have been secretive regarding the same. A severe Covid-19 crisis has ravaged Spurs in...
Jurgen Klopp focused on players’ performances not their contract situations

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is more interested in a player’s current performance levels than the state of his contract.In recent weeks the Reds boss has had to call on fringe players like Divock Origi whose deal expires in the summer, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who has 18 months left.While not considered regular starters, both have played important roles during a recent run of injuries and they have not let down their manager and he views that as the most important thing.“It’s about how you play in the moment and then you are in the starting line-up – if your...
Jurgen Klopp Talks Covid And Premier League Break

The Premier League is currently scrambling to figure out what to do about Covid-19 ripping its way through its clubs. Several matches in the past two weeks have been postponed, with Liverpool’s next opponent Tottenham Hotspurs being at the forefront of the postponements. Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp has been very outspoken in support of vaccines and in his pre-Tottenham press conference, he made further calls for clubs and the Premier League to be transparent about the issue.
Jurgen Klopp slams referee Paul Tierney for ‘two wrong decisions’ in Liverpool’s draw at Tottenham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side’s 2-2 draw at Tottenham could have turned out differently if VAR calls had gone their way.The Reds, who reported four cases of coronavirus before the game, were on course for three points in north London after goals from Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson helped them overturn Harry Kane’s early opener.But Son Heung-min took advantage of Alisson Becker’s howler to earn Spurs a worthy point, but the game was packed with VAR drama.Kane could easily have seen red for a first-half challenge on Robertson but his yellow card was not upgraded, unlike when...
Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
Mikel Arteta confirms allegation of racial abuse in Arsenal’s victory at Leeds

Leeds are braced for a Premier League investigation after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed some of his players had been racially abused by a fan during his side’s 4-1 win at Elland Road.Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half brace and further goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured Arteta’s impressive side a third straight league win.The Gunners cashed in against a depleted Leeds side, who were without 10 first team players through injury and suspension, but the Londoners’ classy display was marred by football’s latest racist incident.Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium...
Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
