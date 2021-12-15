The Forgotten City review - golden slumbers

Is there a better multiplayer shooter that you can play, right now, than Halo Infinite?. No. Not in terms of gunplay, at least - of gunfeel, of the constant cycling between empowerment and disempowerment and the much-harder-than-it-looks balance that so many shooters yearn for, between that immediate, crunchy, punch-feedback satisfaction and Halo's famously slower, big-brain strategy. No there is not. I've spent weeks picking at this game, prodding it and poking it and peeling away at the edges to try and uncover some kind of flaw, and I can't. As far as the moment-to-moment of multiplayer shooters goes, it's immaculate. This, genuinely, is as good as it gets.
