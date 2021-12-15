ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Forgotten City review - golden slumbers

Review
Eurogamer.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: Hello! Over the next few days we're running a "Games That Got Away" series, where we finally get round to reviewing games that released at some point in 2021 but, for various reasons, we couldn't quite manage to cover at the time. We've gone back to a...

www.eurogamer.net

Comments / 0

Third Coast Review

Review: Airborne Kingdom Is a Serene but Boring City Builder

Airborne Kingdom is a peaceful city builder where you build a floating city. As with any other city building game, you have to build certain buildings to maintain population, while also making sure the infrastructure is established enough to make everything run smoothly. Except, with the floating city, the infrastructure includes large propellers to keep the city aloft—and consideration must be taken for balance, lest your city will tilt too far one direction or another.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Game of the Year 2021 voting round 8: The Forgotten City vs. Death's Door

Don't worry, we'll still be doing a more traditional straight-up GOTY vote later in the month, but we thought a bracketed tournament with daily face-offs might be a fun way to keep the conversation going throughout December, plus it'll be interesting to compare results at the end. We picked the 32 highest-rated new games based on their TA user scores (omitting a handful of games that didn't really fit the bill of being 2021 releases, mainly new-gen ports like Control Ultimate Edition), then seeded them randomly to keep things interesting. Check out the full bracket below to see what other clashes are coming up — voting for each will be open for 24 hours, after which we'll kick off the next showdown at 13:00 UTC every day throughout December. But enough chit-chat... to battle!
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Loco Motive is a LucasArts-inspired point-and-click comedy adventure

Loco Motive, which looks like a cross between Monkey Island and Murder on the Orient Express, has been announced for Nintendo Switch as part of this evening's Indie World presentation. A comedy adventure game with puzzles, Loco Motive has you playing as three passengers who must prove their innocence after...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Halo Infinite multiplayer review - the golden triangle returns with a vengeance

Is there a better multiplayer shooter that you can play, right now, than Halo Infinite?. No. Not in terms of gunplay, at least - of gunfeel, of the constant cycling between empowerment and disempowerment and the much-harder-than-it-looks balance that so many shooters yearn for, between that immediate, crunchy, punch-feedback satisfaction and Halo's famously slower, big-brain strategy. No there is not. I've spent weeks picking at this game, prodding it and poking it and peeling away at the edges to try and uncover some kind of flaw, and I can't. As far as the moment-to-moment of multiplayer shooters goes, it's immaculate. This, genuinely, is as good as it gets.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Slumbers#Morality#Free Will#Puzzles
Eurogamer.net

Lonely Mountains: Downhill gets free DLC

A free DLC expansion is available now for Lonely Mountains: Downhill. Named Riley's Return, it adds a lost trail to Mount Riley, plus new challenges and unlockable earth-elemental customisation sets. It's available across all versions on Switch, Xbox, PlayStation and PC (via Steam). In addition, the base game is discounted...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Rayman Origins is currently free on PC

If you're in the market for a thoroughly delightful distraction to help occupy those cold winter nights over the festive period (and who wouldn't be?), you might like to point your face in the direction of Ubisoft Connect, where the excellent Rayman Oranges is currently free on PC. It's yet...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

The Necrons are coming to Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector is getting the Necrons as DLC. Black Lab Games' well-received turn-based strategy game launched on PC earlier this year before arriving on consoles. The Necrons arrive during the first quarter of 2022. I had a lot of fun with the Battlesector campaign, despite its obvious limitations. My...
VIDEO GAMES
The Guardian

Slumber Party Massacre review – video nasty reboot puts some fun in sleepover carnage

The 1982 video-nasty classic The Slumber Party Massacre – a confection of polyester sleepwear, orangey fake blood and phallic construction equipment with remarkable battery longevity, directed by Amy Jones – gets a reboot for a new generation with this, along with a more euphonious title, shorn of the definitive article. This time the director is Danishka Esterhazy, whose previous feature, The Banana Splits Movie, similarly retweaked a near-forgotten property from the pop-culture landfill. After an 80s-set prologue that establishes driller killer Russ Thorn’s (Rob van Vuuren) stalk-and-skewer modus operandi, we catch up with lone survivor Trish Deveraux (Schelaine Bennett) in the present day. Trish is now a paranoid parent, worriedly sending off her only daughter Dana (Hannah Gonera, delightful) off for a rustic overnighter with her friends. Will history repeat itself?
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Eurogamer.net

Age of Empires 4 review - the classic RTS rediscovered and restored

Editor's note: Hello! Over the next few days we're running a "Games That Got Away" series, where we finally get round to reviewing games that released at some point in 2021 but, for various reasons, we couldn't quite manage to cover at the time. We've gone back to a few...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

The Artful Escape review - press your space face close to mine

Editor's note: Hello! Over the next few days we're running a "Games That Got Away" series, where we finally get round to reviewing games that released at some point in 2021 but, for various reasons, we couldn't quite manage to cover at the time. We've gone back to a few...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Battlefield 2042's winter event starts today with Santas vs elves mode

It's December, which means it's time for live-service games to add festive events into their playlists, Battlefield 2042 included. DICE has created a new game mode on Battlefield Portal for the holiday season. "Attack of the Elves" is an infection-style game mode where a group of Santas stand their ground...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

The Gunk review - the SteamWorld team masters three dimensions

At the very centre of The Gunk is a neat ecological fable, so it has a sort of moral and ethical sweetness to it from the off. Crucially, though, The Gunk is also a game about tidying up, and so that moral and ethical sweetness is knotted to something else that borders on a compulsion.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

These Final Fantasy 14 inspired bottles of wine are £80

Square Enix is releasing £80 bottles of wine inspired by Final Fantasy 14. Based upon the Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker's Reaper job class and sold in a fancy presentation box, the wine has been produced in partnership with The Prisoner Wine company in California. Sadly, the wine is seemingly only available via Square Enix's Japanese store.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Fortnite's Winterfest begins today, offers free frozen banana man

Fortnite's annual Winterfest holiday event begins again today, with another relatively generous offering of free items, Christmas-themed quests for XP and yet more new things to spend money on. More than a dozen items will be given away - some more exciting than others - including the Polar Peely reskin....
VIDEO GAMES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES - Lamb - Review

Lamb is a delightfully odd experience that just builds and builds – its remote atmosphere of an isolated farmland is its biggest strength – it’s often a cliché to compare the setting to a secondary character but in the case of Valdimar Jóhannsson’s latest entry to the folk horror canon, it’s an accurate description. The rolling fog is ever present, creating a unique sense of foreboding – the film makes you feel as lonely as the characters are watching it, even in a packed theatre.
MOVIES
Eurogamer.net

Indie JRPG Edge of Eternity headed to consoles next year

Indie JRPG Edge of Eternity is on its way to consoles next year. Released on PC earlier this summer, it will be available across PlayStation and Xbox consoles from 10th February 2022, with a cloud version following on Switch on 23rd February 2022. The game is most notable for its...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Assassin's Creed Odyssey has a wonderful new coda

This week's arrival of the fantastic - and completely free - Assassin's Creed Stories crossover was much heralded for bringing immortal Odyssey star Kassandra into the world of Valhalla. With very few exceptions, Assassin's Creed protagonists do not meet and share screen time - and they certainly do not team up in the fashion we see in Valhalla's new Island of Skye location, where the long-lived, wise-cracking Kassandra acts as a neat foil for the no-nonsense Valhalla hero Eivor.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Dontnod announces first game as third-party publisher

Life is Strange developer Dontnod has announced its first game as a third-party publisher. Gerda: A Flame in Winter is a new narrative game from Danish studio PortaPlay and was announced at the recent Nintendo Indie Showcase. Players will take the role of a nurse during the German occupation of...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

343 promises drastic changes to Halo Infinite's events with the return of Fracture: Tenrai in January

343 has promised significant changes to the structure of time-limited events in time for the return of Fracture: Tenrai in January. For those out of the loop, Fracture: Tenrai was Halo Infinite's first time-limited event, and it received severe criticism from the community for numerous reasons, including 343 selling premium Samurai-themed cosmetics in the game's store.
VIDEO GAMES

