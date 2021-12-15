ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma lawmaker proposes bill to alter how slavery is taught in schools

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=316pM9_0dNbE8FR00
Oklahoma Capitol House Bill 2988 would attempt to combat a curriculum that presents slavery without necessary context. (FOX23)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma lawmaker proposed a bill to alter the way that slavery is taught in schools around the state.

House Bill 2988 would attempt to combat a curriculum that presents slavery without necessary context.

The bill itself is only four pages long and was written by Rep. Jim Olsen. It takes aim at the 1619 Project, which is an initiative from The New York times that teaches that slavery played a major role in how our country was formed.

“I wanted to write this bill in order to assure that our young people are taught our history, properly and in proper context,” Olsen said.

The representative took issue with the curriculum about slavery that could be taught in Oklahoma schools. His bill says that students cannot and should not be taught that one single race was the oppressors, and one single race was the victims.

“When the reality is that all races have been slave owners and all races have been victims of slaves, of slavery,” Olsen said.

The bill says that both K-12 and colleges or universities would have their funding cut if certain concepts were taught. One of these concepts included that America had slavery more extensively and that the primary or overarching purpose for the founding of America was to perpetuate slavery.

Olsen’s colleagues were not thrilled about the proposal.

“The fact that Jim Olsen chooses to fight to romanticize slave owners is a little strange but not all that surprising,” said Rep. Monroe Nichols, District 72.

Nichols also said that Olsen is aligning himself with the wrong people.

“He’s now added his name to the list of folks … Holocaust deniers, 9/11 deniers, Sandy Hook deniers, and then we have Jim Olsen with his denial of American Slavery,” Nichols said.

Olsen stressed that his bill is not about denial. Rather, he says that it is about accuracy.

The bill would have to get passed by a committee, then the state legislature, then signed by the governor in order to become law.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

EXPLAINER: Must employers follow Biden's vaccine mandates?

Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have issued different rulings related to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for larger private companies, certain health care workers and federal government contractors. A federal appeals court panel has allowed a vaccine requirement for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRMG

Security protocols leave threat responses up to schools

School systems nationwide rely on high-level expertise from the U.S. Secret Service and others as they work to stay vigilant for signs of potential student violence, training staff, surveilling social media and urging others to tip them off. When it comes to how to respond to a possible threat, however,...
EDUCATION
KRMG

Trademark tussle: Ole Miss objects to similar New Miss logo

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — James Meredith says he conquered white supremacy and created a new Mississippi 59 years ago when he became the first Black student to enroll in the University of Mississippi — a school whose longstanding nickname, Ole Miss, is rooted in plantation vernacular of the Confederacy.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KRMG

Viral photos with Louisiana mall Santa end in arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. — Two men posing for photos with Santa at a Louisiana mall made it abundantly clear which of the Jolly Old Elf’s lists they belong on. The photos, taken recently at the Mall of Louisiana, show two men, one of whom brandished a handgun, posing alongside Santa with stacks of cash, WAFB reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
42K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy