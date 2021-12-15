ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the TFT 2022 Patch Schedule?

By Robert Hanes
 3 days ago

Teamfight Tactics is one of the most patched games in the world right now. This is because Riot Games are always trying to keep things fresh and updated. They make sure that if something is too strong or even too weak that they give the game its best chance to be...

DBLTAP

TFT Yordle Comp: Beginner's Guide to Playing it

The Yordle composition in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) may be one of the most fun and an easy comp to try out if you're just starting TFT. The Yordle comp has been reintroduced after having first arrived in Set 1, then beind disabled in Set 2. In Set 6, the Yordle...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

TFT Set 6 Patch 11.24: Full notes and updates

An enormous Teamfight Tactics patch was revealed by Riot Games for Set Six, with buffs to underperformers, nerfs to dominant carriers, and a host of Hextech Augment balance changes. Patch 11.24 within Gizmos and Gadgets is the second major update in Set Six and will last through the winter holidays....
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Valorant Patch 3.12: Full Patch Notes Explained

The full patch notes for Valorant 3.12 have been released, adding a large quality of life change. A new set of patch notes have gone live today, Dec. 7, ahead of the release of Valorant Patch 3.12. Fans now have the option to take advantage of a large quality of life change—one that's been requested by the community. According to Jeff Landa, Communications Strategist for Valorant, this addition has been planned for quite some time.
VIDEO GAMES
#Tft#Patched#Teamfight Tactics#Riot Games
The Game Haus

TFT Set 6 Tier List Patch 11.24 and Meta Predictions

Hi everyone, welcome TGH’s TFT Set 6 Tier List Patch 11.24/Meta Predictions! Patch 11.24 is a huge patch that will probably bring a huge meta shake-up with nerfs to basically every single meta comp. This tier list is written and curated by Trade (aka nathanielleung), a multi-set challenger TFT player.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

VALORANT Run it Back 2 Skins Potentially Leaked

VALORANT continues to bring the heat, or in this instance, the cold and consistently has hit with their gun skins. There was surprisingly not a leak until much closer to the release this time. Normally something comes out about a day or at least a few hours before the reveal and there was not this time. Are the VALORANT devs cracking down on leaks? Either way, here are the VALORANT Run it Back 2 Skins just before the end of the year.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Wild Rift Urf Tier List

The brand new game mode provides a vastly new meta, easily overwhelms players with an overload of information. What champions are they supposed to play in urf? How strong are certain picks? Are there some picks that players should actively avoid? In this Wild Rift Urf Tier List, all those questions will be answered. In addition, notable picks will be highlighted and discussed.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Top 5 Cards From MTG Alchemy So Far

Whether players wanted it or not, Alchemy is here and it is impacting several formats on Magic Arena. Alchemy is the latest format that is exclusively available online. The goal of the format was to offer an alternative to Standard to allow players, who are a bit exhausted from the stable meta, explore different decks with all new cards. While the format did provide another option for players, the cards from Alchemy may just be a bit too strong across the board. There are several new rares and mythics to choose from, so players need to be careful with their wildcards. Here are the cards everyone should grab from MTG’s latest format Alchemy.
LIFESTYLE
The Game Haus

When does the Kamigawa Neon Dynasty Spoiler Season Start?

Just as one spoiler season ends, another kicks off right behind it. Kamigawa Neon Dynasty is on it’s way to players and Wizards has revealed the timeline for important happenings after the new year. Wizards looks to be highlighting the story of Neon Dynasty early in 2022, featuring three separate events focused around the lore. The key date players will want to remember is January 27, when the Kamigawa Neon Dynasty spoiler season officially starts.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Overwatch Winter Wonderland Skins 2021 Full Updating Gallery

Overwatch’s annual Winter Wonderland event will officially be underway soon. As always, this means a new collection of skins inspired by different aspects of the heroes and villains of Overwatch. There are also sprays, emotes, game modes and so much more. To help give players a first glimpse, here are all of the Overwatch Winter Wonderland Skins 2021 skins.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

FFXIV Maintenance Patch 6.01 is Scheduled, Pandaemonium Raid Coming Soon

FFXIV Maintenance Patch 6.01 is Scheduled, Pandaemonium Raid Coming Soon. Despite the whirlwind of server problems and patchwork solutions that were implemented to improve the player experience , Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker content is still being developed. On December 21, Patch 6.01 for HTMLXIV will go live. This means that all players will have to go offline during a maintenance period. FFXIV will be offline from December 20th at 6 p.m. PT through December 21st, 2 a.m. PT (though the exact time could change).
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite Shiny League December Emerald Event Preview

The Pokemon Unite Shiny League by Daniel “aDrive” Clap is down to its final two months. On Saturday, December 11, the third of four Emerald Premier Events takes place. These events usually have the best turnout due to the overwhelming compensation on the line. Here’s a preview of the Pokemon Unite Shiny League December Emerald Event.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite Dragonite Revealed

In the most recent official YouTube upload, Pokemon Unite Dragonite revealed. The orange dragon flies its way into the MOBA on December 19 at 4 PM PST. Labeled as a ranged all-rounder on the pokemon spotlight, Pokemon Unite Dragonite seems rather powerful. And with Tsareena having released in such a powerful state, Dragonite may very well follow the same overpowered pattern of debut. So pokemon trainers, save up gold coins and get ready for Dragonite’s release!
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite Snowball Battle in Shivre City

Joining in on the holiday festivities is a brand new game mode: Snowball Battle in Shivre City! This 4v4 game mode places players in a very small map. Since Pokemon Unite Snowball Battle is the key to unlocking the unique Christmas themed event rewards, make sure to spam Snowball Battle while its still available.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

VALORANT Snowfall Skins Revealed

VALORANT continues to bring the heat, or in this instance, the cold and consistently has hit with their gun skins. There was surprisingly not a leak until much closer to the release this time. Normally something comes out about a day or at least a few hours before the reveal and there was not this time. Are the VALORANT devs cracking down on leaks? Either way, here are the VALORANT Snowfall skins just in time for the holidays.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

When is the Kamigawa Neon Dynasty Reveal Stream?

And the spoiler season just keeps on coming. While the release of Alchemy for Magic Arena may have been the last set of the year, Wizards already has people looking forward to 2022. On Wednesday December 15, the official Magic: The Gathering account revealed that this week’s WeeklyMTG stream will contain spoilers for Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty. The first look for Neon Dynasty will be Thursday, December 16. Neon Dynasty is the newest Standard set that is slated to release in early January.
HOBBIES
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

