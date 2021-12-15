ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Second Henderson County Jail Inmate Charged in Fentanyl Overdose Investigation

By Adam Kight
wevv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother inmate at the Henderson County Jail has been charged in connection to a recent fentanyl investigation. As we reported on Dec. 9, new charges were filed against Henderson...

www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County Jail inmate found dead

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports that an inmate has died in custody on Saturday, December 11. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jermaine Eric Crenshaw, 48, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail due to an arrest for burglary third-degree and theft of property fourth-degree on […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Overdose#The Inmate#Drug Trafficking#Drug Paraphernalia
kalb.com

4 Rapides inmates charged after overdose incident in jail

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four inmates in Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 in Alexandria have been charged with possessing Fentanyl after an overdose incident in the jail that occurred on December 14. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said it heard about the incident around 10:30 a.m. that day, which involved...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
San Antonio Current

Bexar County Jail inmate, 29, dies following suspected 'medical episode'

Authorities pronounced a 29-year-old Bexar County Jail inmate dead after she was discovered unresponsive in a booking cell, according to a BCSO news release. Staff at the county's Adult Detention Center tried to save the life of Alexandra Gedminas on Sunday morning but were unable to revive her. She was declared dead at 10:45 a.m., according to the county statement.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Inmate assaults deputy at Kenton County Jail: VIDEO

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam footage shows a deputy being assaulted by an inmate at the Kenton County Jail. Anthony Cobb pleaded guilty on Friday in the October 2020 assault. Cobb was convicted of assaulting two different guards at different times. He received 10 years for the...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
KSAT 12

Inmate dies by suicide in Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate at the Bexar County Jail died Wednesday night by suicide, according to the sheriff’s office. Evan Held, 30, was found hanging unresponsive in his cell just before 9 p.m. Deputies attempted life-saving measures until medical staff arrived. Medics from the San Antonio Fire...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
WSMV

Three inmates indicted in Murfreesboro man's fentanyl overdose

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Three inmates were indicted last month for their involvement in the fentanyl overdose of a Murfreesboro man in April. A Rutherford County Grand Jury served indictments for 42-year-old Walter Bowen of Smyrna, 29-year-old Travis Stanley of Murfreesboro, and 25-year-old Madison Davis, also from Murfreesboro. All...
MURFREESBORO, TN
tucson.com

A Pima County jail inmate found unresponsive in his cell has died

A Pima County jail inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell last month has died. Corrections officers found William Omegar Jr., 37, unresponsive in his cell just after noon on Nov. 27, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. Officers gave Omegar first aid and called the Tucson Fire Department, which took Omegar to a local hospital.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
WMBF

SLED investigating inmate death in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - State authorities are now investigating the death of an inmate in the Pee Dee. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate at the Marion County Detention Center was found unresponsive at around 11 p.m. Friday. EMS responded, but the inmate was declared dead...
MARION COUNTY, SC
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Police investigating inmate death at Muskegon Co. Jail

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating after an inmate was found dead at the Muskegon County Jail Saturday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., inmate Marleon Danell Johnson, 32, was found unresponsive in his cell during a cell check, authorities say. Correctional officers and medical personnel performed CPR on Johnson, but he was pronounced dead at 5:18 a.m.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
kciiradio.com

Two Washington County Inmates Charged for Contraband

Two inmates were charged for possession of contraband at the Washington County Jail Tuesday. The Washington County Communications Center states at 10:26 p.m. the jail reported 28-year-old Nikita Renee Jones of Wayland and 47-year-old Dorothy Marie Brown of Muscatine possessed drugs. They both now face a class D felony contraband charge, and Brown faces an additional class D felony for possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility. Jones was in custody for violating probation on a deferred judgment for identity theft under $10,000, a class D felony, and serious misdemeanor charges for voluntary absence from custody and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. Brown was serving a 90-day jail sentence for violating probation on a deferred judgment for forgery or theft of a lottery ticket, a class D felony. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KWCH.com

Man assaulted by fellow inmate at Sedgwick County Jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate was assaulted with a makeshift weapon Wednesday at Sedgwick County Jail. The victim was treated onsite by medical staff and did not require transportation to an area hospital. Authorities said that just before 2 p.m. Jermall L....
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Shore News Network

Grant County man sentenced for fentanyl charge

ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA – Kevin Wayne Fultz, of Maysville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 70 months of incarceration for his role in a methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution operation, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced. Fultz, 32, pled guilty in May 2021 to one count of “Aiding...
MAYSVILLE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy