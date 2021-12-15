Second Henderson County Jail Inmate Charged in Fentanyl Overdose Investigation

Two inmates were charged for possession of contraband at the Washington County Jail Tuesday. The Washington County Communications Center states at 10:26 p.m. the jail reported 28-year-old Nikita Renee Jones of Wayland and 47-year-old Dorothy Marie Brown of Muscatine possessed drugs. They both now face a class D felony contraband charge, and Brown faces an additional class D felony for possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility. Jones was in custody for violating probation on a deferred judgment for identity theft under $10,000, a class D felony, and serious misdemeanor charges for voluntary absence from custody and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. Brown was serving a 90-day jail sentence for violating probation on a deferred judgment for forgery or theft of a lottery ticket, a class D felony. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO