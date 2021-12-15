Root: The Roleplaying Game is a delightfully blank slate, ready for adventure

Demiplane has announced plans to produce a digital toolset to support roleplaying games published by Free League Publishing. Free League Nexus is a digital toolset planned to launch in 2022 that will support various Free League Publishing titles with features such as a digital reader, game rules compendium, character builder, and interactive character sheet. Free League Nexus will also include an online playspace that will allow players to connect via matchmaking for games and through a video chat. Initially, Free League Nexus will support for games utilizing Free League's acclaimed Year Zero Engine, including ALIEN The Roleplaying Game, Vaesen, Forbidden Lands, Mutant: Year Zero, and Coriolis. Other Free League titles will be incorporated in the future. A trailer for the new service can be found below:
