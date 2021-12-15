Root: The Roleplaying Game is a delightfully blank slate, ready for adventure

Grab your grimoire and gather your potions, the time to craft your spells approaches! Though you forget, a deal was made, and you’ve a debt yet to be paid. Hello again, Xbox Wire readers! On behalf of the staff at Whitethorn, I am absolutely thrilled to present to you Alientrap Games’ latest release, Wytchwood, launching today on Xbox family consoles. We invite you to step into the shoes (claws?) of the old witch of the woods, enter an enchanting world of fairytales and fables, and utilize your vast knowledge of potions and spells to complete an allegorical quest.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO