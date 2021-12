The holiday season is upon us, which means there’s no better time to lose yourself in an entire tin of pie. And while baking a pie can be a bit of a hassle, luckily, there’s the magic of delivery. We’ve put together a list of the best places to order pies online that'll make it to your doorstep in time for the festivities. The bakeries on this list all offer fast shipping across the U.S. and have delicious signature treats along with holiday classics—and whether you prefer something sweet and chocolatey or a more savory option, there’s a dessert for everyone.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO