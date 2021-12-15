ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Opinion: Teachers are Exhausted, by Denise Barber Christianson

wgnsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPINION: This editorial is written by Denise Barber Christianson and was released by the Professional Educators of Tennessee. Let’s just get one thing out of the way: the decade of the 2020s has been hard. It’s been exhausting. This has been true for everyone, but it is especially true for people...

www.wgnsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Government Technology

Opinion: Teacher Survey Shows Pandemic Successes, Challenges

Question: Did we really think that reopening schools after two years of pandemic-induced remote learning would be easy, and that a return to “normal” would somehow fall into place once students and teachers were reunited in classrooms?. A recent report, Reaching Toward Recovery, was released by the Christensen...
EDUCATION
FraminghamSOURCE

OPINION: DESE COVID Policy ‘Reckless’ & Framingham Not Notifying All Teachers When Exposed to COVID

FRAMINGHAM – Even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to pose significant risks in our community and across the state, Framingham educators – in every capacity – have remained steadfast and dedicated to providing in-person instruction and services to our students. We understand the value and the need to work as closely as possible with our students because all of them have experienced too much disruption and trauma over the past year and a half.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Another Swastika Found In A Danvers School; Meetings Planned With Students

DANVERS (CBS) — Danvers school officials will meet with students after another swastika was found in a school building. In a letter to families, the superintendent says someone discovered the hate symbol in the high school bathroom Wednesday. At a town hall meeting planned for Thursday night, the school district will present a plan to combat racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic language. Last month, three swastikas were found inside Holton Richmond Middle School in Danvers. Superintendent Lisa Dana acknowledged it’s been a “challenging week” in Danvers, as it was announced on Tuesday that the high school wrestling team was suspended over “hateful” Snapchat posts. “We condemn these hate incidents and want to be clear that this type of hateful and discriminatory behavior has no place in the Danvers Public Schools and in our community,” Dana wrote.
DANVERS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
CBS Baltimore

Prince George’s County Schools Go Virtual Until Jan. 14

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — All Prince George’s County public schools are moving to virtual learning until Jan. 14 after a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases through the school system, officials announced Friday. The virtual learning will begin Monday, Dec. 20 through the start of winter break on Dec. 23, and then resume Jan. 3 to Jan. 14. “Educators, administrators and support staff must be able to deliver in-person instruction and other activities in conditions that prioritize their own health, as well as the wellbeing of the school community,” PGPS CEO Monica Goldson said in an announcement. “The increased positivity rates have significantly challenged the ability to do so, causing anxiety among many school communities and disruption to the school day.” Students will be able to pick up learning items from school Monday. Parents will be contacted by their students schools with details for pick up. Meal distributions next week will occur on Monday through Wednesday between 10 a.m. and noon, and information on January meals are forthcoming.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnsradio.com

$750K USDA grant establishes Tennessee Digital Agriculture Center at MTSU to enhance youth education

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — MTSU’s School of Agriculture seeks to develop the first Digital Agriculture Center in Tennessee after landing three-year, nearly $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and National Institute of Food and Agriculture. It will feature a series of linked student/non-formal educator-centered projects as well...
MURFREESBORO, TN
ABC 33/40 News

Artists, teachers and more voice opinions about an art center in Hoover

On Wednesday, during two town hall meetings, people who live in and around the City of Hoover voiced their opinions about a future arts center coming to town. About 30 people, mostly artists, teachers, or musicians. showed up to the afternoon town hall that took place at the Library Theatre. Those who spoke are in support of some kind of art center. Residents want everything from performing arts to visual arts under one roof.
HOOVER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Free Press - TFP

Parents Are ‘Furious’ Over School Board’s Decision To Give Teachers More Time Off To Relieve Stress

A Maryland school board approved a calendar change to provide teachers more time off, which infuriated parents over concerns that it will set their children back academically. On Dec. 7, the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) school board approved a calendar change for the 2021-22 school year that will give MCPS staff and faculty more time off, Fox 5 reported.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wgnsradio.com

2 Juveniles Charged With SOCIAL MEDIA THREATS

(MURFREESBORO) Two juveniles were charged Monday (12/13/2021) after they allegedly threatened students on social media posts, said SRO Capt. Brad Harrison of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s School Resource Officers’ Division. “The SROS are investigating these threats,” Harrison said. “People who do these threats against schools and students will...
MURFREESBORO, TN
CBS Philly

‘The Most Caring Child Ever’: Alayna Thach’s Aunt Remembers Philadelphia High School Senior Who Died Of COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local teenager is being remembered after she lost her battle with COVID-19. Seventeen-year-old Alayna Thach was a high school senior. Twenty-one months into this pandemic, with COVID-19 cases once again on the rise, we’re served a stark reminder of just how unforgiving, relentless and heartbreaking this virus has been, continues to and will be for countless Americans. Alayna was a senior at Olney Charter High School. She was set to graduate in June, with career aspirations of becoming a life coach. Alayna died this past Monday after a bout with COVID-19 that saw the virus cause her lungs and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro VA nurse earns international award for stellar care

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – La’Wanda Bowers, a licensed practical nurse at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, earned The DAISY Award for providing exceptional health care to a Veteran in Cookeville. The DAISY Award is a highly acclaimed, international award that recognizes licensed nurses who go above and beyond to...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee data show families with children need expanded support

Tennessee’s children and their caregivers have struggled through the last two years but expanded supports make recovery possible, according to The State of the Child 2021 an annual report released by the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth. This year’s release evaluates the most recent available data on childhood well-being in economics, education, health and youth justice.
TENNESSEE STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Will we teach our children facts or fear?

On a recent afternoon drive through Jefferson, New Hampshire, with the majestic Presidential Range in view, my ever-inquisitive 5-year-old son wanted to know about our nation’s third president. I paused and recalled what I had learned about Thomas Jefferson as a boy some 30 years ago. I thought of the towering bronze statue of Jefferson, […] The post Commentary: Will we teach our children facts or fear? appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
JEFFERSON, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy