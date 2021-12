The Twentynine Palms Mayor’s Golf Tournament on December 11 finished up with 36 golfers and $1,800 raised for toys to be given away with more donations from Batton Construction, the 29 Palms Rotary Club, and Ground Zero. Additionally, toy collection boxes at the golf course, Bowladium, Boardwalk Hair and Nails Salon, City Hall, and Starbucks resulted in plenty of toys being collected for the young ones in Twentynine Palms. The collected toys will be distributed in a drive-thru style event on Saturday, December 18, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Luckie Avenue in Luckie Park. For more information, contact Mayor Daniel Mintz Sr. at City Hall at 760-367-6799.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO