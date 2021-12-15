ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021's Amazing People Living with HIV: It's a Sin's Nathaniel Hall

By Donald Padgett
Cover picture for the articleNathaniel Hall made an impact this year with his outstanding performance in Russell T. Davies’s HIV drama It’s a Sin — and he’s also been open in recent years about his own experiences living with HIV since his teens. In an interview with Attitude magazine...

It’s a Sin: All About It

If you are excited to know about it’s a sin so here is all about it’s a sin . It is important for you all to know about its a cell it is a British Television drama with is written and created by Russell T Davies it is directed by Peter hoar it is starring olly Alexander, Omari Douglas ,calum Scott howels , Lydia west Nathaniel curtis, the composer is Murray Gold and the country of origin is United Kingdom the original language of the drama is English and the number of series are 1 the number of episodes are 5.
‘The Voice’ Winner Girl Named Tom Reveal Their Dad’s Health Took a Downward Turn

Soon after being named winners of Season 21 of The Voice, sibling trio Girl Named Tom offered a heartbreaking update on their father's cancer battle. The group — Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty — previously revealed their dad's terminal cancer diagnosis during the Battle Rounds of The Voice, singing Glen Campbell's "Wichita Lineman" in his honor. A note sent to Twitter shortly after 10PM CT on Dec. 14 thanked fans for supporting them through the reality singing competition before sharing that at that very moment, their father was in "horrific pain following yet another surgery."
Russell T. Davies
Olly Alexander
‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Jason Hitch Dead: Reality Star Dies at 45 After Coronavirus Battle

90 Day Fiancé alum Jason Hitch has died after suffering complications from COVID-19, according to his sister. He was 45. The reality star’s sibling Shannon confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 15, that Hitch died on Tuesday, December 14, while in the ICU of a hospital in Florida. She said that he was not vaccinated against the virus, and his family did not believe he had any preexisting conditions. She claimed that he died from complications of coronavirus and possibly other factors too.
‘Ramy’ Writer Azam Mahmood Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

Writer, actor and stand-up comedian Azam Mahmood has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. The London-based Mahmood is currently a story editor on Peacock’s “Queer As Folk” reboot.  He was most recently a writer on the forthcoming season of A24 and Hulu’s award-winning series “Ramy.” As a writer, his work often centers on his experience being a queer Muslim as well as an immigrant in London. Debuting in 2019, “Ramy” follows Muslim American Ramy Hassan who is caught between his Egyptian upbringing and his American contemporaries in his hometown of New Jersey. The show has been acclaimed for its nuanced...
Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
U.T.F.O. Legend Kangol Kid Has Died Just 10 Months After Cancer Diagnosis

New York, NY – The warning signs were there on Friday (December 17). Several friends of Hip Hop pioneer Kangol Kid were posting prayers for the U.T.F.O. legend on social media, raising a red flag for anyone not in his inner circle. Hours later, the news broke Kangol Kid had indeed passed on, bringing his valiant fight with Stage 4 colon cancer to a tragic end.
R&B Singer Tank on Making Music Amid Losing His Hearing: 'I Do Have Vertigo Pretty Much Every Day'

R&B singer Tank may have announced his retirement from music, but he's not letting health complications get in the way of his final act. The "Maybe I Deserve" hitmaker revealed this news earlier in the year after explaining that he is going deaf in his right ear and losing his hearing in the other in an Instagram video; he was also diagnosed with an "extreme case of vertigo."
It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander dreams of playing ‘a sexy gay witch’

It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander has opened up about whether he has more plans to act and what his dream role would be. Speaking backstage at Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball at the London O2 Arena over the weekend, the Years & Years singer, 31, explained: “I don’t have any plans yet. It’s A Sin was obviously like, one of the most incredible experiences of my life, so I would love to do some more acting, but I feel like it’s gonna be so hard to beat It’s A Sin.”
Strictly final: Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice crowned winners in emotional finale – 23 top reactions

Soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis has made history after winning Strictly Come Dancing 2021 with dance partner Giovanni Pernice.The pair triumphed in the BBC One show on Saturday evening, defeating Great British Bake Off star John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe, the first all-male pairing in the show’s history.Ayling-Ellis, who is in Eastenders, is the first deaf contestant and winner of the show, with disability equality charity Scope describing her participation in the competition as a “massive step forward” for disability representation.She has used an interpreter during the series and her couple’s choice dance, which she repeated during the...
Michael Sheen says cancel culture discussion distracts from ‘real dangers’

Michael Sheen has criticised the amount of airtime “cancel culture” is given in the media.In an interview with The Independent, the actor, 52, argued that talking about the issue is “a waste of time”.The Welsh star said: “That’s all you read about now. For every column that’s about cancel culture, there’s one fewer for real dangers and unfairnesses. “The idea that being aware of social issues and aware of the injustices done to certain people, both historically and in the present, the idea that that gets labelled as woke and then is used as a pejorative, it just makes...
