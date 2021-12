Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, who joined DoorDash two years ago as VP of marketing, has been promoted to become the delivery brand's first chief marketing officer. In his prior position, Amoo-Gottfried developed DoorDash's first integrated campaign in 2019, led the messaging behind its public stock offering in 2020, and spearheaded its current “Open For Delivery” marketing platform. He also oversaw DoorDash’s 2021 Super Bowl commercial. The ad, featuring the Muppets and Daveed Diggs in a musical number showcasing the brand’s expanded roster of retail partners, came from the Martin Agency and was directed by Michel Gondry.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO