From Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui's opinion in U.S. v. Shroyer (D.D.C.), decided in August (and talked about in some news outlets then), but just posted on Westlaw:. On August 19, 2021, the Court issued an arrest warrant for Jonathon Owen Shroyer (a/k/a Jonathan Owen Shroyer), "a Texas-based talk-show host associated with the website Infowars (www.infowars.com)." The Department of Justice has recently updated its policies on the investigation of media members, noting the importance of a free press to a vibrant democracy. As part of its review, the Court inquired if the Department of Justice had complied with 28 C.F.R. § 50.10 ("Policy regarding obtaining information from, or records of, members of the news media"). The Department refused to provide an answer on the record. The Court issues this addendum opinion to ensure that the record accurately reflects: 1) the conversations between the Court and the Department of Justice; and 2) the Department's break with its prior practice of confirming its adherence to these regulations.

