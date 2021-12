BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County is staying in Phase 1 for now. Phase 1 is the mask mandate. Erie County leaders announced last month that they would reassess the situation based on the data on Dec. 13. With cases going down, and the positivity rate and cases per 100,000 in the past week going down, Erie County will not be moving on to Phase 2 at this point. Phase 2 would include a vaccine mandate to go certain places like what they have been doing for a while in New York City.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO