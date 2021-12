8th District Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin discussed the tragic events and takeaways from the tragedy in Oxford during an online town hall. The Holly Democrat held the meeting, online, from Oxford, Thursday afternoon. She sympathized for the close-knit community that she said had its heart ripped out in less than 5 minutes' time, with uncertainties that things could ever be the same again. 15-year old Ethan Crumbley has been charged for murder, terrorism, and more for the alleged killing of 4 Oxford High School students and injuring of 8 others, last week.

