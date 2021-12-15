ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

UPDATE: Some southwest, central Virginia localities say 911 issues for Verizon Wireless resolved

By Sandra Brogan, Colleen Guerry
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

UPDATE 7:20 p.m.: According to Pittsylvania County Public Safety, the issues with making 911 calls from Verizon Wireless phones have been resolved.

Multiple tests have been conducted and 911 calls are going through at this time.

However, any Pittsylvania County resident still having trouble with a 911 call is urged to call non-emergency dispatch at 434-432-7931.

Anyone outside of Pittsylvania County still having difficulty placing a 911 call is urged to contact the non-emergency dispatch for their county or city. You can also use a landline or a phone from another carrier.

Both the Danville Fire Department and Appomattox County say their 911 calling issues have also been resolved, but Amherst County and the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services have yet to provide an update.

UPDATE 4:30 p.m.: Several localities around southwest and central Virginia are still trying to resolve issues experience by Verizon Wireless customers trying to call 911.

Those localities include the cities of Lynchburg and Danville, as well as Amherst, Appomattox, and Pittsylvania counties.

According to the Danville Fire Department, the 911 technical difficulties are part of a regional problem with Verizon Wireless.

(WFXR) — At least three counties and one city in central Virginia are warning community members about issues faced by Verizon Wireless customers when they try to call 911.

The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services was the first one to announce the 911 technical difficulties on Wednesday, Dec. 15, saying that people using a Verizon Wireless phone to call 911 will not be able to hear dispatchers on the other end.

Instead, you are asked to use a landline or another cellphone service to call 911, text to 911, or dial 434-847-1602 to reach Lynchburg emergency personnel.

Later Wednesday morning, both Appomattox County and Amherst County officials posted similar announcements on Facebook about 911 problems for Verizon Wireless customers.

In Amherst County, people who need emergency assistance are urged to call 911 from a landline while the county works with multiple parties to resolve the issue.

The Appomattox County Facebook page asks Verizon Wireless customers to use a landline, use another cellphone provider, text to 911, or dial 434-352-8241 to reach Appomattox County Emergency Dispatch if you have an emergency.

Down in Southside, Pittsylvania County Public Safety announced that Verizon Wireless users may experience difficulties when trying to call 911. These users are encouraged to use a landline or a phone from another carrier when calling 911.

According to Pittsylvania County officials, Verizon is aware of the problem and is reporting hardware issues, but there is no word on an estimate restoration time.

This news comes just one day after the Campbell County Department of Public Safety announced that the E-911 Center was experiencing issues with one of its non-emergency lines.

As a result, Campbell County community members are asked to call 434-592-9574 or 434-283-9574 instead of 434-332-9574 for non-emergency matters. For emergencies, though, you can still dial 911 in Campbell County.

