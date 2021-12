A federal judge in Georgia has blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID 19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractor. It is a mandate that would have impacted many employees at the University of Georgia: UGA said earlier this fall it would designate some of its staffers as federal contractors to comply with the mandate. The judge who issued the ruling, US District Judge Stan Baker, is from Athens and is a graduate of the University of Georgia’s School of Law.

ATHENS, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO