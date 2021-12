Amazon has just put its Smart Thermostat on sale for $47.99, which is 20% off its regular price of $59.99. This is the first time this thermostat has ever been on sale, since it wasn’t reduced during Black Friday. This thermostat is built by Amazon in collaboration with Honeywell. It doesn’t have fancy features, like remote sensors or Alexa built-in, like some of the much more expensive smart thermostats available, but if you just want a basic thermostat that can be controlled through Alexa and through a mobile app while you’re home or away, you’re not going to find a better deal than this.

