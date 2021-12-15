Roddy Ricch Reveals Tracklist For New Album ‘Live Life Fast’

Some of the world’s most famous musicians held regular jobs while trying to make it in the music industry. In recent years, thanks to the digital era—especially with the advent of social media—artists have used creative methods other than record labels to get their music out there. Whether dropping original songs or covers on major streaming and social media platforms or being in the right place at the right time, these musicians demonstrate that you never really know who’s listening and watching.

MUSIC ・ 15 HOURS AGO