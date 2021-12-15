FBI joins probe into mother-of-one, 25, who fell off fifth deck at 3:30am on Carnival cruise ship traveling from Long Beach to Mexico

The FBI is now investigating how a 25-year-old woman fell into the Pacific Ocean from the balcony of a Carnival cruise ship during a voyage from Long Beach to Mexico.

The agency has not revealed the identity of the woman, who is presumed dead, but it sent an evidence response team to the cruise ship when it returned to Long Beach on Sunday.

The mother-of-one, who was reportedly travelling with her boyfriend and another family member, fell off from the fifth-floor balcony of her stateroom and into waters about 35 miles off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico.

'I can't believe something happened to her. Sweet young lady, you know. A sweet soul, and she's gone,' Patricia Taylor, who claimed to have met the woman during the three-day voyage, told TODAY. 'And this lady is 25-years-old with a baby. A one-year-old child. That baby [will] never see his mom.'

Images shared by passengers, who were awaken at 3.30am on Saturday with calls of 'man overboard' by the crew, show the cordoned-off area of the balcony.

'On the balconies, there are partitions between each stateroom. That piece of privacy metal was down on the deck,' Rod Cardinale told ABC News.

A paramedic who was onboard has said there were 'high suspicions of foul play,' and another passenger said damage to the outdoor deck and broken glass could be seen.

The FBI is now the lead agency investigating how a '25-year-old' woman fell into the Pacific Ocean from the balcony of a Carnival cruise ship during a sailing from Long Beach to Mexico

The mother-of-one, who was reportedly travelling with her boyfriend and another family member, fell off from the fifth-floor balcony of her stateroom and into waters about 35 miles off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico

The cruise ship returned to Long Beach on Sunday

The Mexican Navy and the Coast Guard assisted in the search on Saturday morning and overnight, but around 10.30am on Sunday, the Southern California USCG announced crews were standing down after 31+ hours of search

'We responded due to the circumstances since we have jurisdiction on the high seas,' the spokesperson for the FBI told FOX. 'Whether accidental, foul play or otherwise, we look for evidence to determine what actually occurred.'

The Mexican Navy and the Coast Guard assisted in the search on Saturday morning and overnight, but around 10.30am on Sunday, the Southern California USCG announced crews were standing down after 31+ hours of search.

Officials said the unidentified woman was announced missing from the Carnival Miracle cruise ship at around 3.30am on Saturday by the crew.

'I had a balcony so I went outside and looked, and immediately they were throwing life preservers . I threw two of those at the ocean,' Josh Zufelt ABC News.

The Miracle left Long Beach on Thursday, December 9, setting sail for port in Ensenada. It was scheduled to return on Saturday, December 11, as part of a three-day voyage, CBS reported.

A paramedic onboard said there is suspicions of foul play, and a picture of the deck the woman fell from showed broken pieces of the balcony.

Officials said the unidentified woman, who was in her 20s, was announced missing from the Carnival Miracle cruise ship at around 3.30am on Saturday by the crew

Images shared by passengers, who were awaken at 3.30am on Saturday with calls of 'man overboard' by the crew, show the cordoned-off area of the balcony

A paramedic onboard said there's suspicions of foul play, and a picture of the deck the woman fell from showed broken pieces of the balcony

'I can't believe something happened to her. Sweet young lady, you know. A sweet soul, and she's gone,' said Patricia Taylor, who claimed to have met the woman during the three-day voyage

Crews searched the waters and alerted passengers somebody had fallen overboard as soon as they were aware the woman was missing early Saturday morning.

The ship, which returned to Long Beach on Sunday, was also searched by the crew on Saturday.

The Carnival Miracle cruise ship boasts 12 decks and it has capacity for 2,100 people, but only about 1,100 appeared to be onboard, Daniel Miranda, a passenger onboard during the incident, said.

Miranda, who works as a firefighter in Northern California, spoke to the media while the cruise was still on deck in Ensenada.

'About 3am, we were awakened by a general announcement across the ship with a warning going, ''Man overboard! Man overboard! Man overboard!''' Miranda told CBS News.

'So the ship has been given limited information. They told us we were stuck looking for the lady, and then they called us to clear us up. The crews been very tight-lipped and of course, they've had different areas of the ship that have cordoned off for their search when they were searching,' he added.

He also told CBS there was suspicion of foul-play.

'Someone has lost their life, whether it was done by accident or by foul play I don't know – there's some high suspicion of foul play,' he told ABC 7.

'About 3am, we were awakened by a general announcement across the ship with a warning going, ''Man overboard! Man overboard! Man overboard!''' Daniel Miranda said

The Mexican Navy and the Coast Guard assisted in the search on Saturday morning and overnight. The woman reportedly fell off from the fifth-floor balcony of her stateroom and into waters about 35 miles off the coast near Ensenada, Mexico

The FBI opened an investigation once the ship arrived to Long Beach on Sunday

Passengers after the Carnival Miracle arrived to Long Beach, the were awoken at 3.30am on Saturday by calls of 'man overboard' from the crew

'A lot of people are concerned because that's somebody's life, and that's a high likelihood that this person will not be found alive,' he added.

The FBI was waiting to assist in the investigation once the ship arrived to Long Beach.

'They immediately did their best efforts to get crews out on little boats and rescue, to start a search,' Miranda said about the cruise line.

USCG used a Fast Response Cutter, a 154-foot patrol boat, and a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, but officers were transiting back to the US by Sunday.

'They had crew literally around the deck to look all the way around the ship to be able to see if somebody was out in the water. They had lights out in the water trying to flash out there, but again it's pretty dark,' he added.

'On the balconies, there are partitions between each stateroom. That piece of privacy metal was down on the deck,' passenger Rod Cardinale said

'I had a balcony so I went outside and looked, and immediately they were throwing life preservers . I threw two of those at the ocean,' Josh Zufelt said

On Saturday, Carnival Cruise Line issued a statement about the incident.

'We advised Carnival Miracle guests this morning of an overboard incident involving one of our guests from the balcony of her stateroom...Our thoughts are with the guest and her family, and our care team is providing support,' the statement read.

According to the International Journal of Travel Medicine and Global Health, 58 passengers and 14 crew died after falling overboard between 2001 and 2019.

On Christmas Day 2018, 20-year-old Royal Caribbean cruise line crew dance and British citizen Arron Hough went overboard, according to a report.

'We are saddened to report that after a review of the ship's closed-circuit camera footage, he was observed entering an area on Deck 5 at around 4am and was not seen again,' the company said in a statement at the time.

Also in 2018, a46-year-old Kay Longstaff fell off a Norwegian Star cruise ship in the middle of the Adriatic Sea, but treaded water for 10 hours and rescuers were able to pull her out of the water.

Cruise ships are required to mount advanced overboard systems using infrared cameras to detect when something falls off the ship, but there's little enforcement of the 2010 law, TODAY reported.