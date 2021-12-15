My holiday plea to the Grinch

My Christmas shopping got a jump-start the other day when I wandered into Chicken Alley looking for cookie tins. I found them right away, but I found a whole lot more, too. Customers line up outside. When I get in, the first thing that amazes me is all of the holiday gear. There are ornaments and Christmas dishtowels, stocking stuffers and special cups for Santa’s glass of milk. “Christmas donations start coming in the week after Christmas, and we store them all year until about November,” says Chicken Alley manager Jessica Tartell. “We had close to 500 boxes this year, which is more than we’ve ever had. People can’t always keep things in storage, or their tastes change. We also get excess inventory from retailers who haven’t been able to sell things, or who’ve gone out of business.” Thanks to those donations, the thrift shop has a lot of new stocking stuffers, among other things.

WEST TISBURY, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO