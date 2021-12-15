ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Erie Otters Suspend All Activities after 13 Players Test Positive; 2 Games this Weekend Postponed

erienewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Erie Otters have temporarily suspended all team activities after 13 players tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday....

www.erienewsnow.com

griffinshockey.com

Weekend Games vs. Toronto Postponed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The American Hockey League on Friday announced that the Grand Rapids Griffins’ home games scheduled for this Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19 against the Toronto Marlies have been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Marlies, as well as Toronto Public Heath workplace guidelines.
NHL
WNEM

Flint Firebirds pause team activities after 11 members test positive for COVID-19

The Ontario Hockey League announced Friday the Flint Firebirds must suspend all team activities because 11 members from their organization tested positive for COVID-19. All of the members are asymptomatic and are being monitored according to the OHL. Friday’s game against Sarnia and Saturday’s game vs. Saginaw have been postponed.
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Kurtis Gabriel gives himself a puncher’s chance to stick with the Chicago Blackhawks: ‘Whenever the rough stuff gets going, that’s when I get going’

Kurtis Gabriel sat hunched at the tabe like a man with a score to settle. The journeyman forward’s NHL career had some setbacks in the past, but here he was Friday at the United Center having his introductory news conference a week after the Chicago Blackhawks traded for him. Somebody wanted him. “The old (Blackhawks) regime never had any interest in me, so when there was a change, I think ...
NHL
CBS Miami

NHL Postpones All Florida Panthers Games For A Week Amid COVID Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – About a half dozen Florida Panthers players are in COVID-19 protocols, which has now led the NHL to postpone the teams’ games through Dec. 25. The NHL is also postponing all games for the Colorado Avalanche amid worsening COVID-19 test results across the league. The postponements coming “due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well as concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days,” said the National Hockey League. The League also said the Calgary Flames would remain shutdown at least through Dec. 23. The training facilities for all three teams have been closed. In all, Calgary has had six games postponed, the Avalanche four and the Panthers three. The Panthers’ postponed games include Dec. 18 at Minnesota; Dec. 21 at Chicago; Dec. 23 vs. Nashville. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the teams’ regular season schedules. The rise of COVID-19 cases around the NHL could affect the league’s plans to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in China in February.
NHL
theScore

Bruins, Predators shut down; weekend games postponed for Maple Leafs, Canucks

The Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators have been shut down until the Christmas break ends on Dec. 27, the NHL announced Saturday. Additionally, The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks will not play this weekend due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Here's a look at each team's impacted games:. Team Date Opponent.
NHL
erienewsnow.com

Lake Effect Hockey Tournament Iceberg Challenge Underway

The ice rinks were busy at Erie Bank Sports Park on Oliver Road for the Lake Effect Hockey Tournament, Iceberg Challenge. Teams from around the region are busy competing in the weekend tournament. All participants got a gift bag when they arrived. Medals are given out to first and second...
NHL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Bruins, Predators make 5 NHL teams shut down past Christmas

The NHL on Saturday shut down the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators through Christmas, bringing to five the number of teams in COVID-19 limbo. Weekend games for the Canucks and Maple Leafs also were postponed as the league tries to control a spiraling outbreak in its locker rooms. The NHL...
NHL
erienewsnow.com

Final Weekend of Free Clinics at Erie Sports Center Sports Dome

It was the final weekend of free soccer clinics at the Erie Sports Center Sports Dome. For the past several weekends, every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until noon, children ages six to sixteen could learn different soccer skills. Each weekend they've had about 300 kids participate and during Saturday's clinic...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Browns-Raiders Game Postponed to Monday Night

The Cleveland Browns have been hit hard this week by COVID-19 positive cases. With more than 20 players in COVID protocol, the NFL has announced the postponement of Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The league said the changes were made based on medical advice and after discussions with...
NFL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Brad Messick Takes the Reins as Ryken Head Boys/Co-Ed Ice Hockey Coach

St. Mary’s Ryken is pleased to welcome Coach Brad Messick to the community as the new Head Boys Ice Hockey coach. Coach Messick is currently the Hockey Director at the Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf, Maryland where he is responsible for developing new hockey programs, coaching all levels of hockey programs and maintenance and administrative duties […] The post Brad Messick Takes the Reins as Ryken Head Boys/Co-Ed Ice Hockey Coach appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD

