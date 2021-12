As the time to give and receive gifts is approaching, consumers are looking into ways to wrap them up; Plus has an excellent option with the 'Dissolvable Gift Wrap.’. Each roll of the Dissolvable Gift Wrap is 1.2 feet wide and 11 feet long. It is made with FSC paper, printed using bio-renewable ink, and made with 1% for the Planet organization. Holiday wrappers have two wrapping options as the designs on the roll are reversible. One side is blue and decorated with snowflakes and snowmen in snow-globes, and the other side is white with snowflakes and text saying “CLEANWITHPLUS” AND “DISSOLVE ME IN WATER.”

