In the fight against climate change, the oceans might be our greatest allies. So says a National Academy of Sciences panel, which has proposed six ways the world’s oceans might help reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and requested funding in the range of $1 billion over the next decade to test the efficacy of each. The panel doesn’t know whether any of these methods would work, hence the need for study, but it is certain that we need to do something to curb the amount of CO2 in the air to avoid major environmental consequences.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO